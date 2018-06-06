Clear Lake girls split games last week

(Above) The dust flies out of Clear Lake catcher Kaylee Nosbisch’s glove as she makes a play at homeplate. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake Lions evened their record at 3-3 after splitting games played against North Central Conference teams last week. This week the Lions are on the road. They will be at St. Ed’s tonight (Wednesday, June 6), Garner on Thursday and Emmetsburg Saturday for a doubleheader. Monday they are at Algona before returning to Clear Lake Tuesday, June 12, to host Mason City.

CL 13, IF-A 3

The Lions treated their home crowd to a strong outing Wednesday, May 30, against Iowa Falls-Alden. Clear Lake earned a win in five innings, 13-3.

The Lions scored at least one run in every inning, starting with five in the first. The finished with nine hits on the night, led by Sara Faber with three and Kayla Ritter with two. Faber was three-for-four at the plate. Both players were productive with runners on base, as Ritter finished with five RBIs and Faber had two. One of Faber’s hits was a double. Julia Merfeld also smacked a double in the contest and had two runs scored.

Mallory Leisure went one-for-three with a run scored and one RBI. Chloe Mueller went one-for-four with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Rachel Thornton was the winning pitcher for the Lions. The sophomore held the Cadets to just five hits and walked none.

“Tonight was a good win for us. We battled through some stuff tonight so it was nice to see the girls respond as they did,” said Coach Austin Peterson.

Humboldt 9, CL 3

Humboldt, ranked third in Class 3A, handled the Lions 9-3 in a game played Friday, June 1.

The Wildcats scored single runs in the first and second before erupting for five runs in the third. The Lions responded with determination and plated three runs in the fourth to cut into the Humboldt lead. Clear Lake was unable to get any other rallies going and suffered the loss.

The Lions had six hits in the game. Julia Merfeld and Chloe Mueller collected two apiece and one RBI, with one of Mueller’s hits being a double. Mallory Leisure and Kaley Meyer also got the bat on the ball for a hit and RBI.

Rachel Thornton took the loss on the mound. She gave up 13 hits in six innings pitched. She walked two batters.

“I was really happy with our girls tonight. We played a very tough team. We were short some girls, but I felt a lot of the girls stepped up tonight. I saw some very good things,” said Coach Peterson.