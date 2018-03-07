Clear Lake girls receive All-Conference honors

Four members of the North Central Conference Champion Clear Lake Lions have received All-NCC honors.

Senior Jordyn Barragy and sophomore Sara Faber were both named to the All-NCC First Team, while senior Chloe Mueller and sophomore Lexi Fasbender were Second Team selections.

Faber, a unanimous choice for the First Team, led the Lions in both scoring, steals, rebounding and assists. She averaged 15.2 points per conference game, shooting at 46 percent. She pulled down 74 rebounds for an average of 5.3 per game, ranking her in the top 10 in the NCC. Faber also led the Lions in assists with 45, and steals with 54. Faber was second in the league in scoring, trailing only Algona’s Abbey Holmes, who averaged 17.0 points per NCC contest. Faber was also selected to the All-District team (northwest district- top 10 players selected from 16 different schools).

“Sara really improved her court vision and outside shooting from last year to this year,” said Clear Lake Coach Bart Smith. “Sara has a bright future for our program these next two years.”

In addition, Faber and Barragy received All-Region Team honors, meaning they were among the top six players in Clear Lake’s Regional tournament bracket (consists of eight teams).

Barragy also averaged double figure scoring, putting in an average of 10.5 points per game on 47 percent shooting. In addition to her inside scoring, Barragy was an outside threat. She averaged 42 percent on three-point shots, making 23 of 54. She ranked eighth in the NCC in scoring. The senior averaged 4.1 rebounds per conference game, which was second on the Lions team.

“Jordyn was a dual threat throughout her whole career. She could score in multiple of ways and was a tough matchup the opposing team. With her ability shoot the three and score inside as a post she is one of the area’s complete player. Along with her scoring she was also a really good post defender. She will be a tough player to replace and has set the bar high for other girls in our program,” said Coach Smith.

Barragy was also selected to