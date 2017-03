Jennifer Cash, Iowa Farm Bureau county chair, was on hand at Monday’s send-off for the Clear Lake girls basketball team to present Head Coach Bart Smith and the Lions team with keepsake basketballs. Iowa Farm Bureau is a sponsor of the Iowa High School Girls State Basketball Championships. Cash noted she has been honored to make presentations to the Clear Lake girls team on a regular basis. Monday’s send-off was the third in four years for Cash and the Lions.-Reporter photo.