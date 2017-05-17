Clear Lake and GHV compete in Class 2A Sectional Golf Tournament

Clear Lake’s Thomas Storbeck topped the field at the Class 2A Sectional Golf Tournament held at the Hampton Country Club Friday, May 12. Teammates Kyle Calaguas and Jackson Hamlin followed as medalist runner-up and third place, propelling the Lions to a 42-stroke victory over runner-up Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 330-372.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura finished third with a 376. Although the Cardinals will not advance to Districts, Matthew Heinemann will move on based on his placement. The junior carded an 87. Also advancing was Zach Martin, of C-G-D, who finished fourth with an 86, and Nick Halverson, of Eagle Grove, with an 89.

“Matthew is playing very well and is just starting to score, said GHV Coach Ken Krause. “It will be a great experience for him playing against good players.”

The remainder of the teams and their scores were: Central Springs (402), Hampton-Dumont (403), Eagle Grove (408) and Lake Mills (413).

“Thomas Storbeck led the way for us and has been the leader for this team. Kyle and Jackson have been a solid two and three score the past couple weeks, but we’re still searching for a fourth score,” said Coach Eric Perry. “Next week will be the true test, and these guys are ready with the work they have put in and they’ve trusted the process throughout the whole season,” added Assistant Coach Mike Oimoen.

At the Sectional Meet, the fourth score for the Lions was provided by Evan Krause with an 88. Carter Backhaus scored 91 and Tate Storbeck had a 93.

Rounding out the score for GHV was Josh Chizek, who finished 13th with a 94. Grady Umbarger finished with a score of 96, good for 16th place and Tyler Kumsher was 19th with a 99. Sam Umbarger finished with a 101 and Tyler Oberman carded a 111.

The Lions, with a record of 52-9, advance to the District Meet to be played Friday, May 19, at Fox Ridge Golf Course in Dike, Iowa.