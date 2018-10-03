Clear Lake drops close match to Forest City

Forest City swept Clear Lake in a non-conference volleyball match played Thursday, Sept. 27, in Forest City. Scores from the match were 25-21, 25-23, 25-20.

“We had another close match with them,” said Coach Richie Ellis, whose team fell to 3-17. “I told the girls yesterday that we are so close, and getting beat by some very good teams. It’s really tough for them to stay positive after so many losses, but we had one of our best practices last night. So they seam to be handling it just fine.”

Maranda Harrison was the leader at the net with 11 kills. Mikayla Vanderploeg put down seven, while Macy Mixdorf was credited with five. Delaney Eden and Sara Faber each had four kills.

Julia Merfeld fed the front line and had 28 assists in the match.

Kaylee Nosbisch was the team leader in digs with 18. Faber finished with nine digs, Mixdorf had eight and Harrison had seven.

This week the team is at Iowa Falls-Alden on Thursday, Oct. 4. Saturday they will compete in a triangular with Mason City and Osage. The final week of the regular season has the Lions on the road to St. Ed’s Oct. 11 and Algona High School Oct. 13.