Clear Lake cross country teams to build on last season’s success

(Left) 2018 Clear Lake Girls X-C Team - Members of the 2018 Clear Lake girls cross country team include front row (L-R): Chloe Williamson, Emily Roberts, Sarah Hall. Middle row (L-R): Haley Jackson, Aimee Groeneweg, Jillian Enke, Taylor Krull, Jessica Theobald, Kaylee McCarl. Back row (L-R): Alena Gabrielson, Bailey Larsen, Mallory Leisure, Sharrell Lee. Not pictured: Kara Branstad, Kirstyn Branstad, Gretchen Guetzlaff.

(Right)2018 Clear Lake Boys X-C TeamTeam - Members of the 2018 Clear Lake boys cross country team include front row (L-R): Tanner Reimann, Easton Goeman, Jacob DiCamillo, Caden Jones, Connor Morey. Middle row (L-R): Mitchell Raber, Vladimir Starrett, Elijah Mock, Erick Ritter, Austin Warnke, Andrew Formanek, Carson Odor, Jacob Pedelty. Back row (L-R): David Guetzlaff, Lewis Callaway, Nick Currier, Joel Groeneweg, Jacob Peterson, Ben Stroup, Noan Colby. Not Pictured: Keagan Cody, Eric Faught, Braden Mills, Carter Olk, Noah Peterson, Justin Wright, Austin Young, Jorden Bergman.

Clear Lake boys and girls cross country teams will continue to build upon their success in the 2018 season.

“This season the Lions have a strong group of seniors who will be excellent leaders and talented underclassmen who will work together,” said Coach Nick DiMarco about his team.

The goal for his boys team is to win the North Central Conference title and return, as a team, to the State Meet.

“Once again, our boys team will be very deep with 10 or 11 runners competing for the seven varsity spots,” said DiMarco.

Eric Faught, who earned All-Conference and All-District honors last season, leads a group of five seniors and a sophomore who all earned letters last season. Seniors Noan Colby and Jacob Petersen both ran at State last season, as did sophomore Justin Wright. Seniors Lewis Callaway and Ben Stroup also return for the Lions this year.

The coach said he expects Clear Lake and Humboldt to likely battle for the NCC crown, as both teams return multiple letter winners.

On the girls side, seniors Alena Gabrielson, Bailey Larsen and Mallory Leisure return for the Lions, along with junior Jessica Theobald and sophomore Jillian Enke.

“Our goal is to be competitive in the North Central Conference and to get a runner or two through to the State Meet,” said the coach.

Humboldt and Iowa Falls-Alden are expected to provide the greatest challenge among conference schools. Humboldt should be especially strong, with most runners returning from a team which placed seventh at State in 2017.

Coach DiMarco is assisted by former CLHS student-athlete Steven Story.

“Steven is very active in the running scene and brings a lot of knowledge to our program,” said Dimarco. “However, the main strength of our program is the quality of student athletes who participate. These kids are such hard workers and have fun at practice each day.”