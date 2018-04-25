Clear Lake competes in North Fayette Valley Co-Ed Invitational

Clear Lake boys and girls track teams participated in an unscheduled event Friday in an attempt to get some time on the oval. Coaches said both teams were grateful for the opportunity to compete in this challenging spring season.

The Lions’ boys team placed sixth in the nine-team field at the North Fayette Valley Invitational with 82-points. Dunkerton won the team title with 127-points.

“This was an added meet and our kids did a great job. We had some kids gone and some younger guys stepped in to some varsity spots and did a great job,” said Clear Lake Coach A.J. Feuerbach.

Zach Lester provided two of Clear Lake’s first place finishes. Lester won the high jump by clearing 6’ 0”. The senior also anchored the winning 1600 distance medley relay which also included Auston Warnke, Drew Enke and Karter Anderson. The group was clocked in 3:59.69, which was more than seven-seconds better than runner-up NFV.

The Lions also got a win in the 800 meter run, with Justin Wright breaking the tape in 2:09.74.

Clear Lake’s Sprint Medley relay placed second in a time of 1:41.69. The relay included Warnke, Zane Anderson, Karter Anderson and Justin Wright.

The Clear Lake girls were 11th. Macy Mixdorf contributed 10.5 of Clear Lake 22 points earned at the meet.

Additional placewinners

Boys

•400: Wright, 2nd, 54.58; Steven Faltas, 6th, 1:00.44

•3200: Elijah Mock, 7th, 12:43.80; Nick Currier, 8th, 13:32.98

•Discus: Cameron Levenhagen, 3rd, 130’ 02”; Carson Krefft, 8th, 102’ 10”

•High jump: Enke, 4th, 5’ 4”

•Shot put: Levenhagen, 4th, 41’ 0.25”

•4x100: Lester, K. Anderson, Z. Anderson, Warnke, 6th, 47.61

•4x200: Z. Anderson, Sean Wendel, K. Anderson Warnke, 6th, 1:40.68

•4x400: Wright, Faltas, Jordan Bergman, Austin Young, 7th, 4:01.91

•4x800: Bergman, Carson Odor, Young, Bryce McClurg, 7th, 10:08.64

•Shuttle hurdle: Enke, PJ Feuerbach, Mitchell Raber, Lester, 3rd, 1:07.84

Girls

•100: Macy Mixdorf, 5th, 13.73

•200: Gabriela Gonzalez, 6th, 30.33; Sky Toyne, 8th, 30.67

•100 hurdles: Ashley Archer, 8th, 18.52

•400 hurdles: Mixdorf, 4th, 1:15.21

•4x100: Olivia Amos, Archer, Kennedy Kallenbach, Mixdorf, 7th, 57.99

•4x200: Mixdorf, Toyne, Kallenbach, Gonzalez, 5th, 2:00.97

•Sprint Medley: Amos, Archer, Kallenbach, Riley Cooney, 8th, 2:10.03

•Distance Medley: Kaylee Nosbisch, Archer, Delaney Markwardt, Cooney, 9th, 5:11.64