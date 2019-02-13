Clear Lake boys take the bite out of the Bulldogs

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake’s perfect season continued Tuesday, Feb. 5, as the Lions rolled over Hampton-Dumont, 72-27. The Lions, who improved to 18-0 and are ranked number one in Class 3A, shot at a 49 percent clip against the Bulldogs.

The Lions started a little slow and didn’t shoot it well in the first quarter, dropping just three of 19 shots from the field. However, they did a good job of guarding and held the Bulldogs to five points for a 9-5 lead. In the second quarter Clear Lake got rolling a little bit offensively to score 30 points, but more importantly hold H-D to four-points to build a 39-9 lead.

“ In the second half we continued to guard well and let our defense predicate our offense to win 72-27,” said Coach Jeremey Ainley.

Drew Enke and Andrew Formanek were the Lions’ leading scorers. Enke put in 13 points to go with his team-high five rebounds and two steals, while Formanek added 10 points and also had two steals. Carson Toebe was close behind with nine points and six assists.

Jack Barragy and Tate Storbeck each scored seven. Will Fink and Jared Penning had five-points apiece. Jaylen DeVries and Kody Kearns each put in four points. Nick Danielson and Chase Stuver chipped in three points each. Brody Kuhlmeier had two points.

The Lions had 16 steals in the game, with Kody Kearns and Tate Storbeck leading the way with three apiece.

“We had 12 of 14 guys score which is always nice to see,” added Coach Ainley. “We shot 50 percent and held them to 28 percent so it was a well-rounded win versus a team that we will play in the tournament.”