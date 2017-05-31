Clear Lake boys soccer season comes to a close

The Clear Lake Lions’ soccer season came to an end on Monday, May 22, during the first round of Regional competition. The Lions traveled to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on a twice rain delayed evening and was downed, 6-2.

“When I found out that we had to play Clear Lake in the first round again, I was very nervous,” said GHV Coach Eric Williams. “I knew every year the Lions will be well coached and have a strong team.”

The Cardinals got the first goal of the evening five minutes into the match. The Lions managed to tie the score in the 15th minute when Dylan Schuchard passed a ball to Aaron Canchola, who recorded the goal. Two minutes later GHV responded with a goal of their own and never looked back.

Schuchard recorded a penalty kick goal in the second half to bring the score to 4-2, advantage GHV. The contest concluded 6-2, with GHV moving forward in Regional play.

“Our season concluded with a disappointing 4-15 record,” said Clear Lake Coach Matt Anderson. “Most games this season we did not come out well in the opening minutes and gave the other team a goal or two to put ourselves behind. I literally say ‘gave,’ as rarely did the other team do something spectacular to score, rather we failed to play soccer at a level we were capable of from the whistle.”

Second halves were a different story for most of Clear Lake’s games this season, as the Lions typically competed very well. “Unfortunately in soccer, if you get a goal or two behind it is very difficult to recover. Seven of our losses are to teams still in Regional play going into Saturday with a chance to advance to State, so we are playing quality teams,” added Coach Anderson.

He noted his squad was a young team this season, with considerable play coming from juniors and sophomores.

“We graduate seven seniors this season, so there are positions, uniforms and captain bands to fill,” said Anderson. “It will be interesting to see who steps up and takes these roles for next season.”

GHV’s Ryan Meyers scored three of the Cardinals six goals. Connor Burke, Johnny O’Connor and Dane Whipple each scored a goal.