Clear Lake boys place fifth; girls place ninth

(Above) Clear Lake’s Tanner Reimann (left) finished in 69th place, while Ben Stroup placed 61st. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake Lions cross country team raced at the Newman Catholic home meet on Aug. 28 and all teams had great races.

The varsity boys placed fifth with 167 points as a team. Lewis Callaway and Jacob Peterson, nabbed 41st (18:31) and 42nd (18:37) place respectively and worked together to pass several runners in the last quarter of the race that made the difference between fifth and sixth place. Humboldt captured the team title with 44 points, Newman Catholic was second with 94, Mason City High School was third with 101, and Crestwood took fourth with 156 points.

Coach DiMarco reports, “Justin Wright ran a solid race, finishing in one of his career-best times. It was great having Eric Faught back. His presence added a big boost to our team score.”

Wright placed 18th with a time of 17:31 and Faught took 20th, clocking in at 17:48 in his first race of the season. Other placings for Clear Lake varsity had Jacob Pedelty in 56th (19:03), Ben Stroup in 61st (19:14) and Tanner Reimann, 69th (19:35).

CL Girls

As for the varsity girls, Alena Gabrielson, taking 16th place (21:27), is having a fantastic start to the season. She shaved one and one-half minutes off of last year’s time at this meet.

“She has really embraced her role as the leader of the women’s team,” said Coach DiMarco.

Bailey Larsen, who was 43rd (23:03), also cut significant time off of last year’s Newman meet, a difference of :60 seconds. Freshman Kaylee McCarl took 54th (23:34) and is really coming on strong and is going to play a big role on the women’s team, according to the coach.

The team placed ninth overall with 247 points. Crestwood with 56 points, Humboldt at 83, and Mason City, 86, were the first three teams. Other individual results for the Lions included: Jillian Enke, 67th, (24:19); Emily Roberts, 83rd, (25:22); Jessica Theobald, 99th, (26:59); and Taylor Krull, 100th, (27:00).

Junior varsity

The junior varsity boys had a strong race and placed first overall with 66 points. Austin Warnke, Noan Colby, Joel Groeneweg and Carter Olk all finished in the top 20, placing fifth (18:59), sixth (19:12), 13th (19:38) and