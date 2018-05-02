Clear Lake boys golf team has perfect record at 5-0

The Clear Lake boys golf team moved to 5-0 in the North Central Conference by topping Humboldt and Clarion-Goldfield at a triangular played Friday, April 27.

Clear Lake’s Tyler Eaton birdied two of the last three holes to earn medalist honors in a windy atmosphere. Eaton was the only player to get below 40. He came into the club house with a score of 39.

Tate Storbeck had a 42 for the Lions, followed by Jack Barragy with a 44 and Jackson Hamlin with 45. Also competing on the varsity was Carter Backhaus (47) and Eric Ritter (53)

“Our guys learned to work through the wind,” said Coach Eric Perry. “There are many things to work on with a short period of time. We are no different that any team or sport in North Iowa.”

As a team Clear Lake won with a score of 170. Humboldt and C-G-D each had 181.

In junior varsity competition, the Lions were also winners with a score of 202. Humboldt was next with 213 and C-G-D had 224. Clear Lake’s Andrew Crane had the low score with a 47.

“Andrew Crane stayed positive and played smart golf,” said Coach Perry. His short game was good. I think Andrew can be a good wind player with his low ball flight.”

Other JV scores included: Josh Blaha (51), Thomas Gansen (51), Ben Blaha (53), Kody Kearns (63) and Alex Starbeck (74).

Iowa Falls-Alden

The Lions bested a field of North Central Conference competitors playing in a quadrangular April 23 at Iowa Falls’ Highland Country Club. Clear Lake’s Tate Storbeck was medalist with a round of 38 and Jackson Hamlin was runner-up medalist with a 39. Tyler Eaton and Jack Barragy each carded 42s for the Lions to make the team score 161.

Eric Ritter and Carter Backhaus had rounds of 47 and 51 respectively for the Lions.

Webster City finished second in team scoring with 178. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows was third with 179. IF-A had 181 and Algona was fifth with 197.

Clear Lake junior varsity golfers Josh Blaha and Thomas Gansen posted scores of 51 and 52 respectively.