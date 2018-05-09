Clear Lake boys capture the NCC Tournament title

(Above) The Clear Lake boys golf team claimed the NCC meet title. Members of the team include (L-R): Head Coach Eric Perry, Tate Storbeck, Jack Barragy, Tyler Eaton, Jackson Hamlin, Carter Backhaus, Andrew Crane and Assistant Coach Mike Oimoen.-Submitted photo.

The Clear Lake boys made it a clean sweep of the North Central Conference. After wrapping up the league’s dual meet title last week, the Lions captured the NCC Tournament on Monday, May 7, winning by 17 strokes. Clear Lake’s Tyler Eaton was medalist. The tournament was played at the Fort Dodge Country Club.

“Tyler was hitting the ball amazing off the tee. I’m so happy for him. He is capable of doing this every time out,” said an elated Coach Eric Perry. “He birdied his second to last hole, then parred the last for medalist honors. Not many sophomores achieve this honor at this young age.”

Eaton was consistent throughout the event, putting together rounds of 37 and 37 for a three-over-par 74.

Jackson Hamlin (38-42) and Tate Storbeck (40-40) both shot 80s for the Lions and tied for fifth place.

“Jackson and Tate golfed identical to each other. Their chips and putts were very good, except their mid-irons into the green were their weakness. Their drivers off the tee also let them down,” explained the coach.

Jack Barragy provided the final score for the Lions. He tied for eighth place with rounds of 38 and 44 for an 82.

“So proud of Jack Barragy. Jack’s second shot of the tournament fell into a water hazard and ended up with a triple bogey,” said Perry. “The old Jack would have let them run him down, but experience prevailed. He bogeyed the next two holes then finished six-over par the last 15 holes.”

All four Lion golfers earned First team All-Conference honors with their placements.

Carter Backhaus had a rough start, but finished with a (41-47) 88 and Andrew Crane had his best 18-hole round of the year and came in with a (50-46) 96 for the Lions.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows finished as a NCC tourney runner-up with a score of 333. Humboldt rounded out the top three with a 341. The remainder of the field included: Webster City (350), Iowa Falls-Alden (354), St. Edmonds (358), Algona (365) and Hampton-Dumont (429).

The Lions (19-10) will begin their quest for a return to State this week. They will compete in the Class 3A Sectional Tournament Friday in Charles City.

Dual championship

The Clear Lake boys wrapped up the North Central Conference Dual Championship title Monday, April 30, by winning a triangular at Veterans Golf Club. The Lions defeated St. Edmonds and Hampton-Dumont to earn the title with a 7-0 record against league competition.

“The 40-plus mph gusts did not help anyone on a golf course today, and the scores proved it,” said Lions Coach Eric Perry.

Tyler Eaton, Jackson Hamlin and Carter Backhaus all shot 44

