CL baseball players named to Class 2A All-District Teams

Four members of the Clear Lake Lions baseball team have been honored as members of the Class 2A All-District Teams.

“I was happy to see coaches reward our players for their body of work throughout the season, playing a very difficult schedule and having to produce those numbers against better pitching and teams than most other teams in Class 2A face. Very few teams had more kids represented as All-District, even though many teams had better records,” said Clear Lake Coach Seth Thompson.

Junior Zach Lester was named to the All-District First Team as a utility player. He had a .379 batting average and .515 slugging percentage in 34 games played. During the season he smacked eight doubles and three triples and was credited with 30 RBIs. He stole eight bases. His fielding percentage was a reliable 91 percent.

Nathan Tofte, a junior, was picked for the All-District Second Team as an outfielder. Tofte had a .380 batting average with a slugging percentage of .508. His 38 hits included six doubles and a triple, helping him to 29 RBIs. He had just one error during the season for a fielding percentage of .979.

Senior Jacob Peterson and junior Jackson Hamlin were each named to the All-District Second Team as utility players.

Peterson batted .361 through 34 games with a slugging percentage of .463. His hits included five doubles and two home runs. He had 29 RBIs. In the field, Peterson posted an impressive .948 fielding percentage. The senior also compiled a 2-3 record on the mound, with an earned run average of 5.53 in 25 and one-third innings pitched. Opponents’ batting average against Peterson was .307.

Hamlin batted .265 through 32 games, with an on-base percentage of .357. His hits included eight doubles and he had 21 RBIs. Hamlin’s fielding percentage was .876. The junior was also part of the pitching rotation for the Lions and had a 3-4 record with an ERA of 2.16.