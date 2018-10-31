Clabaugh and LeFevre to compete in State Solo Dance Competition

By Michelle Watson

Clear Lake Dance team members Bella Clabaugh and Emily LeFevre, both sophomores, are scheduled to compete in Class IV of the State Solo Dance Competition to be held on Saturday, Nov. 3, at Newton High School.

Bella, number #401, will perform a lyrcial routine at 2:34 p.m.

Emily, number 427, will perform a jazz routine at 4:16 p.m.

Both performances will take place in Gym #2 at Newton High School. Awards will be at approximatly 8:30 p.m. in Gym #1. Class IV has a field of 80 dancers.

“Emily and Bella both had great solo seasons last year. They both placed at state and nationals and we are excited to see what this year will bring,” said CLHS Dance Director Liz LeFevre.