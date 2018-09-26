CL X-C team has strong outing at Humboldt

Clear Lake runners continue to make strides this season and at Humboldt Monday night the Lions had their best outing yet.

“We took a giant step forward as we look forward to the conference meet in two weeks,” said Coach Nick DiMarco. “This is the most difficult and largest field the team has conquered this year. Though a challenge, this was the best meet for both boys and girls so far this year.”

With 21 teams competing, the Lion boys placed third behind top rated Gilbert and highly ranked Humboldt. The Clear Lake girls finished in the top third of their race.

Boys Varsity

The varsity boys placed third with 100 points to number one Gilbert, taking first with 36 points and runner-up Humboldt with 51 points.

Finishing in the top 20 for the Lions was Justin Wright, eighth (18:15.32) and Eric Faught, 14th (18:44.16). Finishing in a strong pack were Lewis Callaway, 25th (19:28.38), Ben Stroup, 26th (19:29.52) and Noan Colby, 27th (19:29.84). Rounding out the varsity boys team was Austin Warnke, 30th (19:28.74) and Tanner Reimann, 50th (20:22.46).

Girls Varsity

The Clear Lake varsity girls placed seventh with 184 points. Gilbert placed first with 80 points, Humboldt second with 90 points and IFA-AGWSR was third with 100 points in the race.

Alena Gabrielson led the team in 14th place (22:56.12) and close behind was Bailey Larsen, 21st (23:33.78). Kaylee McCarl finished 37th (24:20.60), Katelyn Moore, 58th (25:34. 35), Jillian Enke, 62nd (25:45.15). Finishing together was Jessica Theobald, 96th (28:39.19) and Taylor Krull, 98th (28:39.91).

Boys Junior Varsity

Jacob Pedelty, eighth (20:22.15), Jacob DiCamillo, 15th (21:01.92), Carter Olk, 22nd (21:39.52), Joel Groenweg, 23rd (21:41.89), Elijah Mock, 24th (21:44.10), Vladimir Starrett, 30th (21:56.86), Austin Young, 62nd (23:02.88), Mitchell Raber, 67th (23:13.68), Easton Goeman, 70th (23:19.86), Nick Currier, 76th (23:44.25), Noah Petersen, 91st (24:28.16), Carson Odor, 97th (24:45.28), Caden Jones, 99th (24:53.78), David Guetzlaff, 102nd (25:08.34), Conney Morey, 103rd (25:10.78), Jorden Bergman, 118th (25:58.34).

Girls Junior Varsity

Emily Roberts, 23rd (27:09.41), Mallory Leisure, 27th (27:56.02), Sarah Hall, 29th (28:06. 16), Haley Jackson, 53rd (30:30.24), Aimee Groenweg, 66th (33:06.39), Gretchen Guetzlaff, 69th (33:34.94), Chloe Williamson, 75th (35:08.81).