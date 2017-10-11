CL X-C boys finish as runner-ups; girls place fifth

The Clear Lake boys ran to a second place finish and the girls were fifth in a last tune up before the North Central Conference meet. The teams competed at Eagle Grove’s Dick Bell Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

“Finishing second to third ranked Gilbert was an excellent benchmark race to see where we need to be in the post season,” said Clear Lake Coach Nick DiMarco. “I felt that our top seven runners compared favorably to Gilbert’s runners.”

Gilbert won the meet with 43 points. Clear Lake was second in the eight-team field with 62, followed by GHV with 76 and Humboldt with 96.

Reece Smith, from Garner was the winner of the meet. Clear Lake’s Sam Pedelty finished fourth in 17:10.

“Sam was only :10 seconds behind Nathan Patel, Gilbert’s top finisher,” said DiMarco.

Lions Eric Faught and Ike Branstad finished ninth and 10th respectively in 17:41 and 17:42.

“Eric and Ike battled hard down the stretch to hold off three hard charging Gilbert runners,” added the coach.

Justin Wright also cracked the top 20, finishing in 17th place running 18:15. Jacob Petersen rounded out the scoring for the Lions. Petersen came across the line in 18:39, placing him 22nd.

Other Lions competing at the meet included: Dylan Schuchard, 25th, 18:46; Lewis Callaway, 31st, 19:00; Noan Colby, 37th, 19:17; Ben Stroup, 41st, 19:26; Jacob Pedelty, 64th, 20:51; Carter Backhaus, 69th, 21:00; Carter Olk, 76th, 21:15; Noah Petersen, 83rd, 21:27; Austin Young, 89th, 21:38; David Lincicum, 92nd, 21:55; Cameron Dougan, 106th, 22:41; Conor Morey, 110th, 22:52; Joel Groeneweg, 111th, 22:55; Ty Piper, 114th, 23:02; Carson Meyer, 116th, 23:21; Nick Currier, 117th, 23:34; David Guetzlaff, 121st, 24:14; Alex Starbeck, 139th, 29:35; Brayden Byrnes, 140th, 29:35; Cody Piper, 141st, 29:39.

Girls Race

Gretchen Jones earned another top 10 by placing 10th in a field populated with ranked runners at Eagle Grove.

Jones finished 10th in 21:41. Alena Gabrielson put together another excellent race and came across the line in 17th place, running 22:40. Bailey Larsen finished just outside the top 20. She placed 21st in a time of 23:22. Riley Cooney was 40th in 25:06 and Mallory Leisure placed 47th in 25:31.

Also competing was Jillian Enke, 53rd, 25:40; Nikki Tesar, 63rd, 26:40; Kara Reineke, 65th 26:44; Jessica Theobald, 71st, 27:06; Delaney Markwardt, 79th, 28:08; Jordyn Barragy, 80th, 28:12; Ali Lincicum, 89th, 29:11; Sharrell Lee, 90th, 29:24; Riley Schuchard, 96th, 31:00; Gretchen Guetzlaff, 98th, 31:03.

The Lions finished fifth in the team standings with 124 points. Humboldt and Spencer finished one-two with 27 and 37 points respectively. Algona was third with 105 and Esterville had 112.

“We ran some excellent races and look forward to championship season over the next couple of weeks,” said Coach DiMarco.