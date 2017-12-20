CL wrestlers fare well against strong foes

Clear Lake wrestlers had a busy week and emerged from it all with great results. The Lions opened the week with a pair of North Central Conference duals at Algona, then participated in The Battle of Waterloo, which brings together some of the top programs in the state from all classes. The Lions were slated to host Iowa Falls-Alden for another NCC contest on Tuesday, Dec. 19, in their final meet before the holiday break.

“Overall, these student athletes wrestled their heart outs and it was so much fun to watch,” said Coach Mike Lester, recapping the week. “Even in the duals we lost they continued to give their best effort. Win, lose, or draw all we ask is positive attitude and amazing effort and we got all of that and more over the weekend. They should be very proud of they way they represented Clear Lake at the tough dual tournament (Battle of Waterloo).

Webster City 39, CL 34

The Lions made some adjustments to their lineup for a rematch with Webster City. A week earlier the Lynx topped Clear Lake 39-35. This time they got a 39-34 win.

“We made some moves against Webster that just didn’t work out to pull out the win,” said Coach Lester. “Bryan Hillyer cut to 126 and we moved (Eric) Faught up, which closed the gap.”

Hillyer and Faught both picked up wins, but Lion wrestlers struggled staying off their backs in other matches, giving the Lynx critical points.

Braxton Doebel (145) earned a major decision and Ben Finn (160) recorded a fall. Chance Poley and Kade Hambly won by decision for the Lions.

CL 43, Algona 18

The Lions wrestled better against Algona and cruised to a 43-18 victory.

Hillyer continued to have a good night, getting a fall at 126. Faught did the same at 132. Finn also pinned his opponent at 160. Sam Nelson (106), Aaron Canchola (120), Doebel (145), Rhys Glidden (152) and Connor O’Tool (170) won by decision.

Battle of Waterloo

The Battle of Waterloo, held Friday and Saturday, was a great showing for Clear Lake wrestling.

The Lions started off Friday by upsetting Western Dubuque in the first round in commanding fashion. That dual win put the team on the championship side of the brackets. The Lions lost their last two duals on Friday, which placed them in a pool with Clarion-Goldfield, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Falls.

“We started with great effort and motivation to beat Clarion.

“Anthony Aragon went in at 145 to wrestle Tanner Abbas, rated fourth, and gave him all he has,” said Coach Lester. “He stayed off his back, picking up a technical fall and saving us a team point. Great effort out of Anthony Aragon.”

The Lion coaching staff slid the lineup, but fell short of beating them, 39-24. Coach Lester noted that Kade Hambly avenged an earlier loss against Salvador Fregoso at 220.

The Cedar Rapids Prairie match was a nail biter. Lester said Braxton Doebel (145) was down and set up an amazing south paw head lock to pin Prairie’s rated 3A wrestler.

“A few matches didn’t go our way, but the kids still showed tremendous effort only falling by three points, 33-30,” said Lester.

The last dual of the day was against Cedar Falls.

“Kids were aware that if we beat them it would be the highest placing in school history at the battle. They gave everything they had to win the dual by three points, 33-30,” said Lester. “Ben Finn keep the motivation going by pinning Cedar Falls’ 3A rated wrestler.”

Eric Faught and Kade Hambly both posted 6-0 records at the Battle of Waterloo. Braxton Doebel and Ben Finn each pinned rated 3A wrestlers at the competition.

CL 43, Algona 18

106: Sam Nelson (CLLA) over Evan Deal (ALGO) (MD 16-7) 113: Reece Eakins (ALGO) over Conner Morey (CLLA) (SV-1 11-9) 120: Aaron Canchola (CLLA) over Luke McKenna (ALGO) (Dec 10-3) 126: Bryan Hillyer (CLLA) over Bryce Witham (ALGO) (Fall 1:34) 132: Eric Faught (CLLA) over Hunter Berry (ALGO) (Fall