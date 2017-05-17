CL wins first round of Regionals; GHV is runner-up

(Above) The Clear Lake girls golf team won the Regional tournament on Monday, May 15. Pictured (L-R) is Coach Adam Brinkman, Carson Frahm, Emily Snelling, Jordyn Barragy, Ashley DeLong, Mattie Krause, Erin Carew and Grace Hartnett. -Photo courtesy of Cheila Frayne.

Clear Lake won their first round Regional tournament assignment Monday and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was second, sending both teams to the Class 3A Regional final Monday at Algona for a chance to go to State.

Clear Lake won with a 351, while GHV carded a 372. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows was third at 407.

Clear Lake’s Emily Snelling was the medalist with a (39-35) 74.

Coach Adam Brinkman said that although Snelling, who sat out the majority of the season recovering from knee surgery, was

upset with her first round, she made a great comeback her second, improving by four strokes.

“Emily is back to full strength with her clubs, which she is definitely happy about. She is still a little off on her yardages because of her knee, but we all know she will do any preparing she can do to reach her ultimate goal back at the State Tournament,” said Brinkman.

Snelling is the defending Class 3A champion.

Teammate Ashley DeLong had a good start, but lost her tempo on the second nine, according to the coach. She finished with a (39-46) 85.

“Ashley is a very consistent golfer so she was a little frustrated with her finish,” he said.

Other counting scores for the Lions were provided by Jordyn Barragy, who had a (42-47) 89 and Mattie Krause (51-52) 103.

The coach noted his team didn’t finish the second round as good as some would have liked, but the group was definitely happy with the outcome.

“I thought we played very well for our first round Regional play. Our first nine holes were the lowest nine hole score we have shot all season, so that is definitely a positive note,” said Lions Coach Adam Brinkman. “The girls have made great improvements since the beginning of the season, and we are peaking at the right time. Now it’s all about placing in the top two and advancing— and we were able to do that.”

GHV freshman Carlee Frayne was runner-up medalist with a (37-42) 79. Her sister, Bailee, came in with a (49-40) 89 and Rachel Enright had a (46-48) 94. Paige Penning filled out the score with a (54-56) 110.

“Bailee’s early struggles were a concern, but Carlee, Rachel and Paige all picked up the slack,” said Coach Todd Greiman.

Carlee’s first round score of 37 propelled her to the all-time best 18-hole score for GHV.

“Looking ahead to the Regional final, I’d say we’re playing for second. Clear Lake should easily dominate the field so we’ll be trying to outscore Spirit Lake and MOC Floyd Valley. With a combination of good play and good luck we could finish the day earning a trip to Panorama.”