CL volleyball team tops St. Edmond

The Clear Lake volleyball team earned a win over Fort Dodge St. Edmond Thursday, Oct. 11. The Lions captured the North Central Conference match with scores of 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21.

“We played very well and were firing on all cylinders. We finally had all areas of our offense and defense clicking,” said Coach Richie Ellis. “I am very proud of the way these girls have kept their heads high and have kept fighting all season. Very happy to see them get another win.”

Maranda Harrison had a big night at the net. The senior recorded 19 kills. Another senior, Macy Mixdorf was also in double digits with 11 kills. Delaney Eden and Sara Faber finished with seven apiece. Julia Merfeld and Mikayla Vanderploeg recorded five and four kills respectively.

Julia Merfeld had 40 assists in the match.

Kaylee Nosbisch was the team leader in digs with 13. Mixdorf contributed eight digs and Harrison had six.

At the service line, Harrison went 19/20 with one ace and Merfeld was 18/20 with two aces. Mixdorf was 17/18 with one ace. Nosbisch was 14/17 with one ace. Faber was 8/9 at the service line and Jenna Nelson was 9/12.

Algona Tournament

The Lions played six matches at Algona Saturday. The team went 1-5 on the day. The team posted a 2-0 win against Spencer. Game scores were 22-20 and 21-11. The win put the Lions at 5-26 for the season.

Losses came at the hands of Lake Mills (21-4, 21-9), Forest City (21-17, 21-11), Sheldon (21-19, 21-16), Algona (21-18, 16-21, 15-12) and Carroll (21-14, 21-15).

The Lions begin post-season play tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 17), against Osage on the Green Devils’ home court. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.