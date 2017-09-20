CL team on verge of a breakthrough

(Above) Clear Lake’s Julia Merfeld gets ready to set the ball to Maranda Harrison during Tuesday night’s game against St. Edmond. Also pictureed is Mikayla Vanderploeg. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

After jumping out to a 3-3 start to the season, the Clear Lake volleyball team finds itself at 3-9, but on the verge of breakthrough, according to Coach Richie Ellis. Last week the Lions dropped their first two games to St. Ed’s, but then rallied to push a deciding fifth game. Days later they pushed Crestwood, but couldn’t break through.

“I know I sound like a broken record, but when this team starts believing in their abilities and that they can and deserve to win, things will turn around,” said Ellis.

St. Ed’s 3, CL 2

The Lions began to show their development with an impressive comeback against Fort Dodge St. Edmond on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

According to Coach Ellis, the team came out slow and sluggish and as a result dropped the first two sets, 25-18 and 25-12.

“Our hitters struggled these sets and committed too many hitting errors,” said the coach.

The girls rebounded well, though, by coming from behind in the third set to pull out a tight 26-24 win.

“That win gave us a lot of momentum four the fourth set which we dominated, 25-9,” added Ellis.

However, the Lions came up

