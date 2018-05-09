CL Lions place second in eight-team field

(Above) Clear Lake’s Drew Enke was third in the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.0. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake boys were clicking on all cylinders at the Don Hoeppel Relays at GHV last week. The Lions were second in the eight-team field with 122 points. Forest City won the team title with 139.

Zach Lester had a pair of wins for the Lions. He was first in the high jump, clearing 6’ 3”, and won the 400 hurdles in 59.33. The Lions got another first in field events from Jared Penning. He won the shot put with a toss of 45’ 1.25”. Karter Anderson was a winner in the 400 meter dash, clocking a 55.33. Lester and Anderson were also members of the first place 4x400 team. They joined with Justin Wright and Speed Toyne to post a time of 3:39.14. Wright was also runner-up in the 800 meters in a time of 2:12.06. Ike Branstad earned a second place finish in the 3200 meter run in a time of 11:34.44.

Two Clear Lake relays placed second. Austin Warnke, Toyne, Luke Eggers and Nick Danielson combined for a 1:37.39 in the 4x200. The Sprint Medley relay with Warnke, Danielson, Wright and Anderson was second in 1:44.17. Warnke, Danielson, Wright and Lester comprised the Distance Medley team that was second in 3:50.34.

Other place winners

•100: Toyne, 4th (T) 12.50

•200: Eggers, 4th, 24.40

•400: Steven Faltas, 5th, 59.18

•1600: Branstad, 5th, 5:15.75

•3200: Elijah Mock, 6th, 12:55.68

•110 hurdles: Drew Enke, 3rd, 17.0

•4x400: Warnke, Danielson, Sean Wendel, Eggers, 5th, 47.21

•4x800: Jordan Bergman, Carson Odor, Anthony Aragon, Bryce McClurg, 5th, 10:41.90

•Shuttle hurdle: Mitchell Faber, Jaylen DeVries, PJ Feuerbach, Enke, 4th, 1:09.41

•High jump: Anderson, 5th, 5’6”

•Long jump: Enke, 6th, 17’3”

•Discus: Cameron Levenhagen, 5th, 116’02”