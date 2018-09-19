CL Invitational draws 600-plus runners

(Above) Clear Lake’s Justin Wright gives it all he’s got to reach the finish line in eighth place at the Clear Lake Invitational held Thursday at the Baptist Camp in Ventura. The sophmore paced Clear Lake runners, finishing in 18:11.5.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

Lion boys fifth, girls seventh at largest ever home meet

Clear Lake cross country teams hosted their largest ever invitational meet Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Regular Baptist Camp at Ventura. The Lion boys team finished fifth in the 13-team field, while the Clear Lake girls were seventh among 14 teams in the varsity race. Nearly 600 runners competed in the event.

Coach Nick DiMarco noted the meet featured the use of electronic timing for the first time. He also thanked the volunteers who helped to make the invitational so successful.

“Going into the last part of the season we need to solidify our varsity girls and boys lineup,” said DiMarco after the meet. “Most of our kids are running faster times than last year. We just have to move our three through seven guys up a few spots in our upcoming races to be competitive.”

Boys race

Humboldt captured the team title in the boys varsity race, with Quinton Orr leading the Wildcats with a first place finish.

The Wildcats finished in a tie with Roland-Story High School at 73-points, but Humboldt was the winner based on the placement of the teams’ sixth runner. Newman Catholic was third with 74 points; South Hamilton finished fourth with 104 and Clear Lake had 130.