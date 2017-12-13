CL hosts dual meet

(Above) Clear Lake Head Coach Mike Lester (center) and his coaching staff and wrestlers show their enthusiasm during a close match.

Clear Lake wrestlers hosted Fort Dodge St. Ed’s and Clarion-Goldfield for a pair of dual meets Thursday, Dec. 7.

CL 78, St. Ed’s 0

The Lions started the night by overpowering St. Ed’s. The Gaels forfeited 10 matches in the 78-0 shutout.

The match started at 145, but no wrestlers took the mat until the 220-pound match, which Dalton Mennenga won, 11-5. After another forfeit, Sam Nelson took the mat at 106 and pinned his opponent in 5:21. Conner Morey did the same at 113 in 1:01. Bryan Hillyer was the only other Lion to wrestle. He posted a 4-1 decision at 132.

C-G 45, CL 21

Clear Lake’s lighter weights provided the points for the team when the Lions met Clarion-Goldfield in their second dual of the night.

Aaron Canchola (120) and Eric Faught (126) pinned their opponents, while 106-pounder Sam Nelson received a forfeit. Clear Lake’s only other win against the Cowboys came at 152-pounds, when Rhys Glidden topped Kamren Jergensen, 8-6.

Lions wrestle at Dick Kennedy Duals

Clear Lake wrestlers participated in the Dick Kennedy Duals Saturday at Webster City and went 2-2 on the day. The Lions defeated Woodward-Granger and Pocahontas Area (PAC). They lost a close battle with Webster City and fell to Southeast Polk.

“It was a great day all the way around seeing the improvement we have been working on,” said Head Coach Mike Lester. “Our tight dual with Webster City will be tested again Thursday at Algona, as we see them again.”

Standouts on the day included Eric Faught, holding on to his number one ranking at 126-pounds by defeating the number two rated wrestler (2A) Shea Ruffridge, from PAC. Freshman Sam Nelson also had an exemplary day, keeping his undefeated season alive. Enroute to his wins at 106 he beat the fourth rated 3A wrestler from Southeast Polk and fifth rated wrestler in 2A from PAC.

“Both Eric and Sam are undefeated on the season. Eric has been on a mission this year working toward his ultimate goal and Sam’s focus and dedication have been phenomenal, which has been paying off for him during his competitions,” said Coach Lester.

On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15-16, the Lions will compete in the Battle of Waterloo. They will be among 30 teams from all three wrestling classes in action at Young Arena. Tuesday, Dec. 19, Clear lake will host Spencer in a junior varsity/varsity non-conference dual meet.

Webster City 39, CL 35

Against Webster City, the Lions led 35-27 heading into the final two matches. The Lynx recorded two pins to top the Lions, 39-35.

Faught (126), Braxton Doebel (145), Rhys Glidden (152) and Ben Finn (160) pinned their opponents. Nelson and Kade Hambley (195) recorded major decisions and Chance Poley (170) won 8-6.

Clear Lake 43, W-G 24

Six falls helped the Lions