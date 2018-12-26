CL grapplers trounce Spencer

(Above) Clear Lake’s Connor O’Tool, who wrestles at 170-pounds, stuck Spencer’s Marcus Herke in 4:26. The Lions topped the Tigers, 52-24 on Tuesday night in front of an enthusiastic Clear Lake crowd. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake Lions made quick work of the Spencer Tigers Tuesday night, Dec. 18. The Lions recorded seven pins and a major decision on their way to a 52-24 victory.

“This dual showed our capabilities as a team,” said Clear Lake Coach Mike Lester. “When we wrestle with emotion and pride our victories seem to fall into place.”

Clear Lake’s seniors led the way in pins. Eric Faught (132) started the meet with a fall, followed by a major decision from Byan Hillyer (138) and Kade Hambly (220).

Max Soto (145), Thomas Gansen (160), Connor O’Tool (170), Dylan Kruckenberg (195) and Sam Nelson (113) also recorded wins by fall.

“Soto at 145 is starting to put his name out there with and hard nosed wrestling style. Gansen and O’Tool kept their successful wrestling in full swing and Sam Nelson is making great strides with series wrestling.”

The Lions also scored with decisions from Braxton Doebel (152) and Chance Poley (182). Both won by 5-3 scores.

“Braxton Doebel (152) showed great pride to battle back after giving up the first takedown of the match against a solid Isiah Spencer,” said Lester.

“We are seeing great improvement from all wrestlers on the team,” addd the Coach.

“Gavin Rich stepped in at 106 and gave us a great fight. Gavin works hard in the room and his hard work will pay off. We really saw how our team can come together to compete at a high level. It was a great night as we honored parents and also senior night, as well. A big thanks goes out to our crowd. The Little Cheer Squad performed, as well, which provided a great atmosphere to wrestle. We have great parents and supporters which was evident this night.”

CL 52, Spencer 24

132: Eric Faught (CL) over Bryson Blair (S) (Fall 1:09) 138: Brian Hilly