CL grapplers pound Algona; fall short to Webster City

(Above) Clear Lake’s Isaiah Smith (126 pounds) manhandles his Algona opponent. Smith topped Bryce Witham be a 9-6 decision. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake Lions dominated Algona, but fell just short of downing Webster City in a North Central Conference triangular held Thursday at home.

“Emotions got the best of us, as we couldn’t bounce back from matches to get the win from Webster,” said Coach Mike Lester. “We were definitely off Thursday night for our first dual against Webster City. We bounced back and put up a lot of points against Algona to get the commanding win.”

The Lions had five wrestlers go 2-0 on the night. Eric Faught, Braxton Doebel, Thomas Gansen, Kade Hambly, Sam Nelson, Brian Hillyer all posted a pair of wins. Connor O’Tool provided the most inspiring match of the night. The Lion senior had a phenomenal match against Alex Wolfgram, of Webster City, pulling out a 15-14 win with one second left.

“Connor is showing great improvements and never gives up,” said Coach Lester.

Webster City 42, CL 33

132: Eric Faught (CL) over Brady Auderer (WC) (Fall 1:27) 138: Brian Hillyer (CL) over Nick Gasca (WC) (Dec 4-0) 145: Daltyn Peck (WC) over (CL) (For.) 152: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Sean Godfredsen (WC) (Fall 0:26) 160: Thomas Gansen (CL) over Carter Bedford (WC) (Fall 1:40) 170: Connor O`Tool (CL) over Alex Wolfgram (WC) (Dec 15-14) 182: Michael Gilbert (WC) over Braden Byrnes (CL) (Fall 1:38) 195: Caleb Olson (WC) over Dylan Kruckenberg (CL) (Fall 2:37) 220: Kade Hambly (CL) over Gage Rossing (WC) (Fall 1:13) 285: Malachi Montes (WC) over Jake Keith (CL) (Fall 2:26) 106: Gabriel Killian (WC) over Geoff Miller (CL) (Fall 0:15) 113: Sam Nelson (CL) over Camron Phetxoumphone (WC) (Dec 7-5) 113: Drake Doolittle (WC) over Conner Morey (CL) (Fall 0:49) 126: Chase Rattenborg (WC) over Isaiah Smith (CL) (Fall 1:45)

CL 60, Algona 16

145: Cole Johnson (A) over (CL) (For.) 152: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Caleb Tabot (A) (Fall 1:16) 160: Thomas Gansen (CL) over Spencer Long (A) (Fall 1:08) 170: Carson Devine (A) over Connor O`Tool (CL) (MD 13-1) 182: Jake Teague (A) over Braden Byrnes (CL) (Fall 4:16) 195: Jacob DiCamillo (CL) over (A) (For.) 220: Kade Hambly (CL) over Gavin Meints (A) (Fall 1:10) 285: Jake Keith (CL) over (A) (For.) 106: Geoff Miller (CL) over (A) (For.) 113: Sam Nelson (CL) over Hayden Thompson (A) (Fall 4:21) 120: Conner Morey (CL) over Samuel Reitz (A) (Fall 5:56) 126: Isaiah Smith (CL) over Bryce Witham (A) (Dec 9-6) 132: Eric Faught (CL) over (A) (For.) 138: Brian Hillyer (CL) over Brandon Harris (A) (Dec 9-4)

Lions have success at Battle of Waterloo

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake senior Eric Faught continued his mission toward a State title with an impressive 6-0 showing at the Battle of Waterloo over the weekend.

The tournament features 36 of the best wrestling school from throughout out the state. The team are bracketed, with the Lions competing against six teams, including those from other classes.

“We had a great week and saw some high flying tosses out of our wrestlers,” said Clear Lake Coach Mike Lester. In addition to Faught’s feat, the coach noted Braxton Doebel topped the eighth rated wrestler from Iowa City High on Saturday.

“Thomas Gansen is stirring things up a bit, showing his natural hip strength with some fun high flying matches. The kids had a great competition against some great programs.”

The Lions went 3-3 on the weekend, topping three 3A teams (Pleasant Valley, Iowa City High, and edging Indianola by one point).

The opening the tourney with a 45-26 loss to Assumption, sending them to the consolation side of the eight-team bracket. They rebounded with a 60-24 victory over Pleasant Valley. In their third match they battled powerful Linn-Mar and went down, 41-33. With the win Linn-Mar placed fifth in the bracket. West Delaware topped Assumption to win the bracket, 40-20. Lake Mills was third by topping Ankeny, 51-28.

The Lions went on to compete in pool 6, where they earned a 38-37 victory over Indianola and defeated Iowa City High, 43-30. They suffered a 43-27 loss at the hands of Independence, which won pool 6.

“Wrestlers are showing great improvement as we roll into this last week before our holiday break,” said Lester.

CL 43, Iowa City High 30

106: Gavin Lindaman (IC) over Geoff Miller (CL) (Fall 0:12) 113: Ethan Wood-Finley (IC) over Sam Nelson (CL) (Dec 6-3) 120: Conner Morey (CL) over Reese Hayden (IC) (TF 19-3 4:33) 126: Garrett Bormann (IC) over Isaiah Smith (CL) (TF 15-0 4:28) 132: Eric Faught (CL) over Michael Santoro (IC) (Fall 1:38) 138: Ryan Ceynar (IC) over Brian Hillyer (CL) (MD 10-2) 145: Gable Mitchell (IC) over (CL) (For.) 152: Braxton Doebel (CL) over Kyle Hefley (IC) (Fall 2:45) 160: Brandon Lalla (IC) over Max Soto (CL) (Fall 3:37) 170: Thomas Gansen (CL) over Kevin Berg (IC) (TF 18-3 4:00) 182: Connor O`Tool (CL) over Mohammad Abdallah (IC) (Dec 3-2) 195: Dylan Kruckenberg (CL) over Jason Lemus (IC) (Fall 5:03) 220: Kade Hambly (CL) over (IC) (For.) 285: Jake Keith (CL) over (IC) (For.)

Linn-Mar 41, CL 33

195: Dylan Kruckenberg (CL) over Luke Gaffney (LIMA) (Fall 5:25) 220: Tanner Schultz (LIMA) over Kade Hambly (CL) (Dec 3-2) 285: Cleo Gehrls (LIMA) over Jake Keith (CL) (Fall 0:53) 106: Brandon O`Brien (LIMA) over Geoff Miller