CL grapplers knock off fourth rated Dubuque at St. Ansgar Tournament

The Clear Lake wrestling team showed they are quick learners. After starting out the season Tuesday, Nov. 28, with duals against Belmond-Klemme and Lake Mills, the Lions made a strong showing at a St. Ansgar Tournament Saturday, knocking off fourth rated Dubuque Wahlert on their way to a 5-0 day.

“The wrestlers improved greatly from Tuesday. All the skills we worked on throughout the week showed,” said Coach Mike Lester.

This week the Lions will host their first home meet, as St. Edmond’s and Clarion-Goldfield will come to town Thursday, Dec. 7. Junior varsity and varsity action will start at 6 p.m. Friday the JV wrestlers will be at Algona and Saturday the varsity will be at Webster City for a tournament.

CL 66, B-K 15

Lake Mills 51, CL 19

The Lions rolled over Belmond-Klemme, 66-15, in their first dual at Lake Mills.

Dalton Mennenga (220), Jake Keith (285), Eric Faught (126), and Chance Poley (170) recorded falls for the Lions. The Lions won by forfeit in seven matches.

Faught picked up his second win of the night with a 12-3 major decision over Lake Mills’ Alex Martinson in the second dual of the night. Other wins for the Lions came from Kade Hambly, winning by an 8-3 decision at 220; Sam Nelson, a winner by fall at 106; and Braxton Doebel, a winner by fall at 145.

Lake Mills won the dual by a score of 51-19.

“It was great dual to start with Lake Mills, as they are an extremely competitive team,” said Coach Lester. “The gave us a good look out of the gates on what to work on.”

St. Ansgar Tournament

The Lions showed great improvement just a few days later when they traveled to St. Ansgar for a tournament. The team went 5-0, knocking off fourth rated Dubuque Wahlert, 45-32.

The Lions also defeated Austin, Minn., 66-18; Northwood-Kensett, 69-12; St. Ansgar, 63-12; and Westwood, 66-12.

Coach Lester was pleased his team put up over 60 points on the board and multiple Lion wrestlers went 5-0 on the day.

Sam Nelson (106), Connor Morey (113), Aaron Canchola (120), Eric Faught (126), Braxton Doebel (145), Rhys Glidden (152), and Ben Finn (160) were unbeaten on the day.

Nelson and Doebel each pinned their way through five matches. Faught and Finn each had four pins on the day and a forfeit. Glidden recorded four falls and an 8-2 decision. Canchola had three falls and won twice by forfeit.