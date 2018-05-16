CL girls win Class 3A Sectional Meet

The Clear Lake girls were winners at their Class 3A Sectional Meet played Monday night, May 14, in Charles City. The Lions shot a 212 at Cedar Ridge Golf Course to advance to Regional competition Monday, May 21, at Waverly. Charles City shot a 216 and Decorah shot a 223.

The Lions were led by Ashley DeLong, who fired a 42. Mattie Krause was next with a 48, followed by Jordyn Barragy with a 51 and Alexis King with a 71. Joslyn Gannon also competed for the Lions and shot an 80.

“The conditions were pretty wet. The course had taken on a lot of water in the past week making it pretty challenging,” said Coach Colby Andrews.

In addition to the top three teams from the Charles City meet, Crestwood, Dubuque Wahlert, Forest City, Independence, Union, Vinton-Shellsburg, Waverly-Shell Rock and West Delaware.