CL girls volleyball team falls to talented Humboldt squad

Clear Lake ran into a talented Humboldt team Thursday, Aug. 30. The 13th ranked Wildcats topped the Lions in three games, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12.

“We kinda ran into a buzz saw of a team,” said Clear Lake Coach Richie Ellis. “We played pretty well, though. It was a good measuring stick for us and showed us what we need to work on.”

The coach said the biggest area of improvement he saw in the match was the Lions’ mental game.

“The girls stayed positive throughout the match and never gave up. That, in itself, is an accomplishment. I am positive that we will keep moving forward and improving as we move forward.”

Maranda Harrison had a good night at the net for the Lions. The senior recorded nine kills against Humboldt. Mikayla VanderPloeg was next with five kills, followed by Macy Mixdorf and Allexa Whitehouse with three apiece.

Julia Merfeld and Kennedy Kallenbach set up the offense with 12 and eight assists respectively.

Defensively, Mixdorf led the way with seven digs. Kaylee Nosbisch had six.

The loss dropped the Lions to 2-5 overall. The team hosted their first match of the season last night (Sept. 4) against Webster City. This week they are at Charles City Thursday, Sept. 6, and will be on the road to Algona Tuesday, Sept. 11.