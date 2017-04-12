CL girls track team hosts Early Bird Relays

(Above) Clear Lake’s Tali Tesar is all concentration as she competes in a hurdle event at the Early Bird Relays held Tuesday in Clear Lake. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake girls track team got the season off and running with their own Early Bird Relays Tuesday, April 4.

Macy Mixdorf provided the Lions with some points in the sprint events. She was fourth in the 200 meter dash in a time of 28.73 and seventh in the 100 in 13.97.

Middle distance runner Riley Cooney was fifth in the 800 in 2:51.98.

Makia Fessler finished eighth in the 100 meter hurdles in 18.05, as did Alena Gabrielson in the 1500 in a time of 6:15.55. Gabrielson also placed fifth in the 3200 in 13:01.00.

In the field event, Ashley archer placed sixth in the long jump with a leap of 14’8.25”.

The 4x200 relay with Kaylee Nosbisch, Archer, Olivia Amos and Mixdorf was sixth in a time of 2:01.07. The Sprint Medley relay was also sixth in 2:05.85. That relay featured Nosbisch, Bella Parker, Gabrielson and Sky Toyne.

The 4x100 was eighth in 57.19 with Nosbisch, Archer, Amos and Mixdorf.

In junior varsity events, Halle Westendorf was third and Sky Toyne fifth in the 100 meter dash in 14.47 and 14.59 respectively. Westendorf was also fifth in the 200 in 31.15 and Mikalyla VanderPloeg was sixth in 31.68. Gabriela Gonzalez placed third in the 100 meter hurdles in a time of 18.80. Toyne also earned a seventh place finish in the long jump with a leap of 9’10.75”.

In the relay events the young Lions were second in the 4x100 with Toyne, Gabrielson, VanderPloeg and Westendorf running a 57.97.

Lady Eagle Relays

Alena Gabrielson had the top placement for the Lions at the Lady Eagle Relays held April 6 at Eagle Grove. Gabrielson was second in the 3000 meter run in 13:05.00. She also figured just out of the points in the 1500, finishing seventh in 6:22.12.

Makia Fessler earned a fourth place finish in the 110 meter hurdles. She was clocked in 17.79. Riley Cooney was sixth in the 800 meter run, crossing the finish line in 2:59.98. She was eighth in the 400 in 1:12.18. Macy Mixdorf was seventh in the 200 in 29.24.

In the field events, Ashley Archer’s 14’2” jump gave her fifth place in the long jump competition.

The shuttle hurdle relay team of Olivia Amos, Kaylee Nosbisch, Sky Toyne and Halie Westendorf was second in 1:14.57. The 4x200 with Nosbisch, Gabrielson, Archer and Mixdorf placed fourth in a time of 2:04.39. The 4x100 with Bella Parker, Gabrielson, Archer and Mixdorf was sixth in 57.42.

In junior varsity events, Olivia Amos won the 110 hurdles in a time of 18.31. She was also part of the 4x100 relay which finished third in 59.32. Other members of the relay included Nosbisch, Sky Toyne and Westendorf.