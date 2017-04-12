CL girls tennis team splits with Iowa Falls and Mason City

(Above) Clear Lake’s Kiersten Baalson returns a volley during a recent tennis match. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake Lions improved their season record to 2-0 after Thursday’s match in Iowa Falls. The Lions jumped out front early in the match with wins from number one singles player Gretchen Jones, 8-0, and number three Chloe Mueller, 8-4. Number four Maranda Harrison and number five Ali Witt both held on and finished strong with 8-6 and 9-7 wins. Number six Mikayla Brant followed suit, 8-1. The three Clear Lake doubles teams also won, making the final match score 8-1.

On Friday, April 7, the Mason City Mohawks edged the Lions, 5-4. The teams were tied 3-3 after singles play. Mueller won by scores of 6-2, 6-1 in her number three match. Maranda Harrison defeated her opponent, 6-0, 6-1 at number four and Ali Witt was a 6-3, 6-2 winner in the number five match.

Clear Lake’s number one doubles team of Gretchen Jones and Kiersten Baalson won their first set, 6-3, but struggled to keep a lead and lost the second set 6-7 (tiebreaker 1-7). That forced a super-tiebreaker, which the Lions lost 8-10.

The number two doubles team of Mueller and Harrison scored the fourth win for Clear Lake with a 6-2, 6-3 victory. In the deciding match of the team of Witt and Mikayla Brant lost their first set, 2-6, but came back to win the second, 7-5, forcing another super-tiebreaker. The Lions lost, 7-10, giving the Mohawks the 5-4 match win.

CL 8, IF-A 1

Singles

Gretchen Jones (CL) over Alivia Gerstein 8-0

Annika Kappes (IFA) over Kiersten Baalson 8-6

Chloe Mueller (CL) over Paige Brunsen 8-4

Maranda Harrison (CL) over Alesha Terveer 8-6

Ali Witt (CL) over Faith Hine 9-7

Mikayla Brant (CL) over Kaitlee Krumm 8-1

Doubles

Jones/Baalson (CL) over Gerstein/Kappes 8-2

Mueller/Harrison (CL) over Brunsen/Terveer 8-1

Witt/Brant (CL) over Hine/Krumm 8-6

Junior Varsity

Irene Swanson/Bailey Goldberg (CL) won 4-0

Shane Ahmedi//Lil Bergan (CL) won 4-0

Rayanna Schaeffer/Jessica Theobald (CL) won 4-0

Katelyn Pinkham/Madeline McKenna (CL) won 4-2

MC 5, CL 4

Singles

Sydney Rottinghaus (MC) over Jone 6-4, 6-3

Bailey Vandusseldorp (MC) over Baalson 6-2, 6-3

Mueller (CL) over Grace Henrich 6-2, 6-1

Harrison (CL) over Lauren Andrews 6-0, 6-2

Witt (CL) over Peyton Carpenter 6-3, 6-2

Sydney Oliver (MC) over Brant 7-5, 6-0

Doubles

Rottinghaus/Vandusseldorp (MC) over Jones/Baalson 3-6, 7-6 (7-1)

Mueller/Harrison (CL) over Henrich/Andrews 6-2, 6-3

Carpenter/Oliver (MC) over Witt/Brant 6-2, 5-7 (10-7)

Junior Varsity

Swanson/Goldberg (CL) won 6-4

Kara Reineke/Bergan (CL) won 6-3

Ahmedi/Schaeffer (CL) won 6-1

Lydia Futrell/Theobald (CL) won 4-3