CL girls tennis team falls to Osage

Osage came away with a hard fought 5-4 victory over the Clear Lake girls tennis team Monday, April 24. The Lions found themselves trailing 4-2 after singles matches, but rallied in doubles play to make the score close.

In singles play, Gretchen Jones and Chloe Mueller easily defeated their opponents in the number one and three matches.

Jones teamed with Kiersten Baalson to win in doubles. Mueller and Maranda Harrison came from behind to win their doubles match, 9-7, and Ali Witt and Mikayla Brant played well, but fell just short, 8-4.

“As the scores show, this was a very close match, said Coach Mary Jo Peterson. “We’ll continue to work on being more aggressive, especially at the net.”

The Lions now have a record of 4-2.

Singles

Jones (CL) over Klaire Chisholm, 10-3

Alex Maakestad (O) over Baalson, 10-8

Mueller (CL) over Hailey Gentz, 10-3

Sara Jenkins (O) over Harrison, 11-9

Witt (CL) lost, 10-5

Brant (CL) lost, 10-5

Doubles

Jones/Baalson (CL) over Chisholm/Maakstad, 8-4

Mueller/Harrison (CL) over Gentz/Jenkins, 9-7

Witt/Brant (CL) lost 8-4

Junior Varsity

Bailey Goldberg/Irene Swanson won 6-4, 6-1

Shane Ahmedi/Lil Bergan won 6-4

Nikki Tesar/Madeline McKenna won 6-3

Kaila Savage/Rayanna Savage lost 4-6 and won 6-2

Kara Reineke/Jessica Theobald lost 5-6

Katelyn Pinkham/Lydia Futrell lost 1-6