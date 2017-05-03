CL girls soccer team posts a 5-0 shut-out over Humboldt

The Clear Lake girls soccer team posted a shutout over Humboldt Monday, April 24. The Lions won by a 5-0 score to put their record at 2-3.

“After a challenging weekend and the loss for the season of one of our key players, Kaitlyn Moore, it was nice to see the girls come out ready to compete,” said Coach Steve Faber. “This team has multiple players capable of putting the ball in the goal.”

Monday it was Sara Faber and Julia Merfeld who scored two goals apiece. Mallory Leisure put the ball in the net once for the Lions.

In addition, Faber noted that Lizzie Lakose, Allexa Whitehouse and Jessica Faber all had good looks at the goal.

Jessica Faber and Merfeld each took four shots on goal. Sara Faber attempted three, while Leisure and Whitehouse each took one.

Taylor Krull was credited with an assist in the match.

“Our fundamentals (passing and receiving) were strong throughout the night,” added Coach Faber. “Defensively, Rissa Baraggy, Lexi Holtz, and Taylor Hill controlled the play, keeping the match in front of Humboldt’s goal box the majority of the evening.”

Clear Lake goal keeper Ana Starbeck made nine saves in the match.

“This was a nice win for us,” added Faber. “What this team needs more then anything right now is good weather so we can just play have fun and learn.”