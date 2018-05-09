CL girls post personal bests

(Above) The 100 meter dash was a close one for GHV’s Jayden Hughes and Clear Lake’s Gabi Gonzalez. Hughes placed third and Gonzalez was fourth. Clear Lake’s Sky Toyne also competed in the race. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

Members of the Lions team continue to better their times as the season ramps up. Monday’s meet at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura included a pair of personal bests for Clear Lake runners. The Lions were fifth overall in the eight-team field with 61.5 points.

The shuttle hurdle team of Olivia Amos, Macy Mixdorf, Ashley Archer and Maria Fessler posted their best time, 1:12.55, and finished second. Coach Puttmann noted the time puts the relay third in the district based on time.

Clear Lake’s Sprint Medley relay was also second in 2:02.42. The relay included Archer, Gabriela Gonzalez, Mixdorf and Riley Cooney. Mixdorf also had a personal best in the 400 hurdles, running a 1:12.65 and finishing third.

“The girls did very well in all their events,” said the coach. “Ashley Archer jumped for the first time and placed third (14’5.5”) and Mikayla Vanderploeg recorded her best throw in shot at 32’.25.”

Additional place winners

•100: Gonzalez, 4th, 14.41

•200: Sky Toyne, 4th, 29.66

