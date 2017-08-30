CL girls place sixth at season opening X-C meet

The Clear Lake girls team placed two runners in the top 15 and placed sixth as a team.

Gretchen Jones kicked off her senior season with a 12th place finish in a time of 22:37.

“Gretchen’s dedication and great work ethic are an inspiration to the entire team,” commented Coach DiMarco.

In 15th place, Alena Gabrielson ran a 22:56 race.

“Alena has logged many miles this past summer and is coming into the season with a high level of fitness,” he added.

Coming in third for the Lions was Bailey Larsen, finishing 23rd in 23:56.

“Bailey worked very hard coming down the stretch to secure a top 25 place,” said DiMarco.

Riley Cooney finished next in 43rd place (25:59) and Mallory Leisure provided the fifth counting score by placing 45th in 26:11.

They were followed by: 61st, Delaney Markwardt (27:44); 64th, Tali Tesar (28:14); 69th, Jillian Enke (28:48); 70th, Nikki Tesar (28:49); 77th, Kara Reineke (29:02); 78th, Jessica Theobald (29:04); 81st, Jordyn Barragy (29:38); 87th, Sharrell Lee (31:19); 89th, Taylor Krull (31:23); 94th, Ali Lincicum (32:41); 97th, Riley Schuchard (33:50); 98th, Gretchen Guetzlaff (33:52); and 99th, Ana Starbeck (33:59).