CL girls place eighth in State Golf Tourney

(Above) Coach Mike Oimoen, Ashley DeLong, Joslyn Gannon, Mattie Krause, Jordyn Barragy, Erin Carew, Alexis King, Coach Colby Andrews. -Submitted photo.

The Clear Lake girls golf team took eighth place out of 10 at this year’s Class 3A State Golf Tournament played at Cold Water Golf Links in Ames, May 29-30. Washington won the team title with a 662, followed by Creston with 690 and Gilbert with 691.

The Lions were in sixth place after day one of the meet, shooting 374 as a team. Ashley DeLong led the way with an 82, followed by 92 from Erin Carew, 95 from Jordyn Barragy, and a 105 from Mattie Krause.

On the second day of the tournament, the Lions shot 387 using an 86 from DeLong. Barragy carded a 96, while Krause came in with a score of 101 and Carew finished with a 104.

The two days totaled a 761 for the team score for Clear Lake. DeLong finished in 15th place overall.

“The conditions were quite hot for both days of the tournament, but I think our girls handled it quite well,” said Coach Colby Andrews. “We didn’t finish as strong as we would have liked, but we still had an extremely successful season and carried To read more of this article, please login or sign up for our E-Edition