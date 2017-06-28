CL girls pick up some close wins

(Above) Clear Lake’s Kiersten Baalson winds up for a pitch during the Tuesday night game against GHV. -Reporter photos by Chris Barragy

by Alli Weaver

The Clear Lake Lions had some slow starts and exciting comebacks this week. Managing to win three of five games, Coach Peterson hopes to work on stopping the team from giving up “free runs.”

CL 5, Iowa Falls-Alden 4

The Lions won an exciting one on June 19, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 7th inning after giving up three in the second and one in the third.

Bella Parker led the seventh inning with a single, followed by Julia Merfeld and Chloe Mueller’s singles, loading the bases. Sara Faber hit a single, scoring two runs and Macy Mixdorf hit another single, to tie the game.

With the bases still loaded and the score at 4-4, Rachel Barillas was up to bat. She hit a grounder back to the pitcher, who, according to Coach Austin Peterson, had a bad throw to the catcher, resulting in the Lions scoring the winning run.

“It was great to see the girls battle and come back. That was a big win for us,” said Peterson.

Mueller got three hits, and Merfeld and Mixdorf each got two hits. Faber and Mixdorf had two RBIs apiece.

Kiersten Baalson pitched all seven innings, allowing four runs, three of them earned, and two walks. She struck out six.

Humboldt 14, CL 4

The Lions faced tough competition on June 21, when they traveled to Humboldt.

The Lions struck early, scoring two runs in the top of the third, but Humboldt answered with three, then three more in the fifth, taking a 6-2 lead. Clear Lake cut the lead down to 6-4, but they couldn’t seem to find the last out, resulting in a six inning loss.

“We battled, but against a good team like Humboldt, we couldn’t give them free runs. We needed to make consistent plays,” said Coach Peterson.

Parker managed two hits and one run RBI. Kayla Ritter and Mueller each got a hit and a RBI.

Baalson picked up the loss, allowing 14 runs, nine of them earned, and striking out four. She allowed no walks.

CL 6, Forest City 5

On June 22, the home game was an exciting and close win for the Lions.

Collecting 10 hits on the night, Clear Lake scored three runs to win the game in the seventh inning.

Merfeld went 3-3 scoring two runs, followed by Mueller’s double and a run scored. Mixdorf hit the game-winning double that