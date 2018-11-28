CL girls open season with a convincing 68-18 win

The Clear Lake girls basketball team showed why it is considered to be among the top in Class 3A this season. The Lions opened the 2018-19 season with a powerful 68-18 victory over Charles City Tuesday, Nov. 20.

Sara Faber led the way for the Lions with 22-points on red hot shooting. The junior was eight-for 10 from the field. She drained all three of her three-point attempts and was four-for-four at the free throw line.

Chelsey Holck also finished in double figures for the Lions. The sophomore finished with 11 points, using three treys in the process.

Coach Bart Smith was able to let all members of his varsity team get on the floor in the lopsided opener.

Lexi Fasbender, a junior, and freshman Emily Theiss each had seven points. Sophomore Ali Maulsy pumped in five points, and Mikayla Vanderploeg, Zoe Fasbender and Kaitlyn Vanderploeg had four points apiece. Junior Julia Merfeld and freshman Jaden Ainley put in two-points each.

Kaitlyn Vanderploeg pulled down a team-high seven rebounds. Faber was next with five.

The Lion defense typically limited the Comets to one shot. Clear Lake pulled down 19 defensive rebounds and provided themselves second-shot opportunities with 15 rebounds off the offensive glass.

The Lions also helped themselves with 14 steals in the contest. Faber snatched five to lead the team.

Clear Lake was scheduled to open its home schedule Tuesday, Nov. 27, against West Fork. After traveling to Clarion on Friday, Nov. 30, they are off for a week before hosting Iowa Falls-Alden Friday, Dec. 7.