CL girls open the season with a 3-2 record at Clarion

The Clear Lake volleyball team opened the season at Clarion Saturday and posted a 3-2 record under new Head Coach Jill Smith. The Lions topped Riceville, North Butler and CAL 2-0, but fell to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and eventual tournament champion South Hamilton by the same score.

“I felt overall the day was a success, especially for our first contests of the season. I was really pleased with our ball control and the way we played as a team,” said Coach Smith. “Our reserves were totally engaged and kept everyone energized.”

The Lions rolled in the match against CAL, 21-14, 21-16 and finished second in pool play behind South Hamilton.

South Hamilton controlled their match with the Lions, 21-16, 21-14. The Lions were pressured at the net, with Emily Snelling and Kiersten Baalson each held to four kills. Carson Frahm had eight assists in the match. The teams served at 90 percent, led by Snelling (6/6), Frahm (5/5) and Chloe Mueller (7/8).

In the first found of play-offs, Clear Lake topped Riceville 25-17, 25-14. Snelling ruled the net, putting down nine kills. Frahm was credited with 15 assists. Each player had a block. Frahm and Mueller went 11/12 and 12/13 respectively at the service line. Each had two aces. Jessica Faber was next, going 8/10 with one ace.

The Lions got a taste of North Central Conference competition when they faced C-G-D in the tournament semi-finals. Play was competitive, but the Cowgirls came out on top, 25-20, 25-18. Snelling led the Lions with seven kills and six digs. Baalson and Faber each had three kills. Frahm set up the offense with 16 assists. At the service line, Snelling and Frahm each went 6/6, while Baalson, Mueller and Kayla Ritter were all 4/4. Faber was 10/11 serving with an ace.

Clear Lake also had a 2-0 win over North Butler, 21-15, 21-18. Faber had a team-high eight kills in the match, followed by Baalson and Snelling with four apiece. Frahm put down three. Frahm also made 14 assists and seven digs to help the team. At the service line, Mueller was a perfect 13/13 and Snelling went 8/8. As a team, the Lions served at 92 percent in the win.

“The tournament provided us with a great opportunity to learn, and coming into practice this week, we will continue to grow. I’m excited about what this group is capable of achieving,” said Coach Smith.

The Lions are on the road this week. They will begin the North Central Conference season at Algona Thursday night, Sept. 1. Their first home match will be Tuesday, Sept. 6, against Hampton-Dumont. Freshman and junior varsity games start at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity match at 7:30 p.m.