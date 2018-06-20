CL girls keep record above .500

The Lions sandwiched wins around a few losses last week, keeping their record above .500 at 9-8 overall. They are 4-3 in the North Central Conference.

Algona 6, CL 2

The Lions found themselves in a 6-0 hole in the first inning and couldn’t recover in an NCC game with Algona played Monday, June 11. Late runs closed the gap to a 6-2 final.

“We missed a couple key plays that could have gotten us out of the first inning without giving up so many runs,” said Coach Austin Peterson. “We rallied in the seventh with two runners on base and down 6-2, but couldn’t find the hit to keep the rally going.”

Chloe Mueller had two of Clear Lake’s seven hits in the game and picked up an RBI. Pinch Hitter Taylor Krull had one hit good for an RBI.

Rachel Thornton took the loss on the mound. She gave up six runs on 13 hits. She struck out two and walked three.

CL 7, Mason City 6

The Lions tallied another signature win of the season on Tuesday night when they called from six runs down to collect a 7-6 victory over Mason City.

Clear Lake struggled with the bats early and had only one hit through six innings. Mason City, meanwhile, was steadily getting on base and scoring. The Mohawks score one run in the first, two in the second and three in the third for a seemingly insurmountable 6-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.

But the Lions weren’t ready to give up. With a storm brewing, the team began to fire up, as well. They strung together hits to score six and get the win.

Sara Faber and Julia Merfeld had two hits apiece for the Lions. Mallory Leisure and Kaylee Nosbisch both reached base on hits and Chloe Mueller’s hit in the seventh scored two runs. Rachel Barillas hit the game winning run across the plate.

Rachel Thornton was the winning pitcher. She have up six runs on seven hits. She stuck out one and walked two.

CL 17, C-G-D 1

The Lions took advantage of Clarion-Goldfield-Dows’ pitching woes in the first inning and were helped to a 17-1 NCC win Wednesday.

Clear Lake batters were disciplined at the plate and took walks in the first inning for 10 runs. They added seven more in the second inning.

Sara Faber had two hits in three at-bats. Her home run was a highlight of the second inning. She finished with four RBIs in the game.

Chloe Mueller also had two hits and two RBIs. Macy Mixdorf had one hit and three RBIs, while Rachel Barillas had one hit and two RBIs.

Rachel Thornton allowed just one run on five hits.

Mason City Tournament

CL 15, Osage 14

The Lions got up 12-2 after just two innings, but then had to hang on as Osage mounted a comeback in the opening game of the Mason City Tournament Saturday. Clear Lake prevailed, 15-14.

"I think sitting out in the heat during those long early innings affected our mental part of the game," said Coach Austin Peterson. "We struggled with errors, throwing strikes and this resulted in Osage coming back into the