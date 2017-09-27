CL girls give rated Humboldt a contest

(Above) Clear Lake’s Kayla Ritter gets high above the net in Thursday night’s tilt against Humboldt. The Wildcats won the North Central Conference showdown, 3-1. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

The Clear Lake Lions pushed Humboldt to four games, but dropped a North Central Conference tilt 3-1 on Thursday, Sept. 21.

“We came out a little flat in set one, but rebounded very well in set two for the win,” said Coach Richie Ellis.

Humboldt, rated 14th in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union rankings for Class 3A, opened with a 25-15 victory, but the Lions snatched game two by a 25-23 score.

“It felt like the girls made that mental shift like I have been talking about all season. They fought through some tough points and played a rated Humboldt team down to the wire. They proved they can play with anyone when they believe they can.”

The Wildcats regrouped to win the third set, 25-14. The two teams then fought to the end in a wild game four which Humboldt won, 27-25.

Sara Faber had a great night for the Lions. The sophomore put down 12 kills to energize her team.

“Humboldt didn’t seem to have an answer for her,” said Coach Ellis.

Maranda Harrison also was hitting the ball effectively. Har