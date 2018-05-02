CL girls fall in overtime to IF-A; top GHV in tourney

It’s been a busy last few days for the Clear Lake girls soccer team. The Lions have opened the season with a 2-2 record.

GHV Tournament

Saturday, the Lions played in the Garner tournament. In their first game, the Lions battled hard against Hudson, but fell short, 4-0.

“It took us a little while to adjust to Hudson’s attack and falling behind early on a good team like Hudson’s makes it hard to battle back,” said Coach Greg Jennings.

The second game pitted the Lions against the home team, GHV. Clear Lake came away with a 3-1 win.

“We had good solid play from our defense,” said Coach Jennings. “Taylor Hill, Lexie Holtz, Kayla Ritter and Rissa Barragy are settling in nicely.”

Taylor Krull controlled the middle of the field, allowing the Lions to keep the pressure applied on the GHV defense. Sara Faber finished the game with three goals.

“Faber works so hard, whether it’s on the basketball court or a soccer field, she has great ball control which allows her to create opportunities,” said Jennings.

IF-A 2, CL 1

Monday night, April 30, the Lions traveled to Iowa Falls. The Lions fell short in overtime, 2-1.

“Iowa Falls-Alden is always a battle. The kids know when we play them it’s going to take everything we got,” said the coach. “It was a tough loss for me. Iowa Falls was on my list this year, so I’m looking forward to seeing them again,” added Jennings.

Ana Starbeck had 19 saves in goal for the Lions.

Sara Faber came away with Clear Lake’s only goal.

“Our forwards, Lizzie Lakose and Alexia Whitehouse, played well, and our midfielders Faber, Katelyn Moore, Chelsey Holck and Ali Linicum played the best they have all season. We are moving in the right direction, but it’s a process. But these kids don’t give up and refuse to back down,” said Jennings.

Junior varsity

The Lions ended the night with their junior varsity pulling away with a 2-1 victory over IF-A.

“My JV team is relentless,” said Jennings. “These kids fight so hard and have a good time doing it.”

Ruby Topete pulled one out of the air with her head, tying the game in the second half. A short time later Alexia Wolf sealed it for the Lions with a goal of her own. Page Wells and Addison Wagler played a good defensive game, keeping the action away from goalie Chelsey Holck.