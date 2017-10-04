CL girls drop two matches

(Above) Mikayla Vanderploeg makes a block against a Forest City hitter in Thursday night’s matchup. The Lions fell to the Indians, 3-0.

In an effort to shake things up, the Clear Lake volleyball team is experimenting with some new looks. The results weren’t what the Lions were hoping for, as they were shut out in a conference matchup with Clarion-Goldfield, as well as a non-conference tilt with Forest City last week.

C-G 3, CL 0

The Lions got off to a slow start against Clarion-Goldfield Tuesday night, Sept. 26, and found themselves in too deep of a hole to climb out of.

“We started off sluggish once again and couldn’t quite recover, said Coach Richie Ellis. “Our serve receive really struggled as we were aced 12 times. We have to have more consistency with our passing in order for us to see some success.”

Game scores were 25-16, 25-14, 25-14.

Sara Faber led the team in kills with five. Kayla Ritter had four kills.

Maranda Harrison and Macy Mixdorf each had three kills to go with their perfect night at the service line. Harrison was 12/12 with two aces, while Mixdorf was 8/8. Julia Merfeld was also strong serving, going 6/6 with one ace. Jenna Wilkinson was4/5 at the service line with one ace.

Chloe Mueller made a team-high 12 digs and was 8/8 serving.

Forest City 3, CL 0

Thursday the Lions switched up their line-up at Forest City, but couldn’t really get their game going against the always-tough Indians.

“I feel the girls responded well to the changes, but we need