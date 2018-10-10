CL girls drop three with losses to St. Ansgar, Humboldt and Osage

The Clear Lake volleyball team slipped to 3-21 over the weekend with losses to St. Ansgar, Humboldt and Osage on Saturday. Each match had 0-2 scores.

The Lions never really got on track and fell 21-12, 21-14 to the Saints. Against Humboldt the scores were 21-10 and 21-14. Osage was a 21-11, 21-14 winner.

“We started the day very flat again and lost to a team (St. Ansgar) that we could have beat. We made too many unforced errors and couldn’t recover,” said Coach Richie Ellis.

Against St. Ansgar, Sara Faber led the team with three kills. Maranda Harrison put down two and Delaney Eden and Mikayla Vanderploeg each had one. Julia Merfeld made five assists.

“The rest of the day we faced some pretty solid competition in fifth rated Osage and number 14 Humboldt. We were just out matched by both of these teams. We have the athleticism that matches up to these teams. We just need to be more confident in our volleyball skills,” said Coach Ellis.

Eden had a team-high three kills against Osage, with Macy Mixdorf getting two. Merfeld set up the attack with eight assists.

Vanderploeg was the leader in kills against Humboldt with three. Eden, Mixdorf and Vanderploeg had two apiece. Merfeld was credited with nine assists.

This week the Lions are at St. Edmond, Fort Dodge for a North Central Conference matchup on Thursday, Oct. 11. They will have another NCC tilt on Saturday, Oct. 13, at Algona and wrap up the regular season at Osage Wednesday, Oct. 17.

The Lions are 1-5 in NCC play. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Iowa Falls-Alden and Humboldt are batting for the title with 5-1 records. St. Ed’s shares the same 1-5 mark as the Lions. Algona is 4-2 in NCC matches.