CL girls drop pair of NCC games

The Lions dropped a pair of games to North Central Conference opponents last week, putting their record at 9-10 overall and 4-6 in the NCC.

“These games are good for us. We battled,” said Coach Austin Peterson. “We are trying to get ready for tournament time. We still have things we need to figure out.”

IF-A 5, CL 3

It was the one that got away, as the Lions fell to Iowa Falls-Alden in extra-innings Tuesday, June 18. The Cadets scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth for a 5-3 victory.

The Lions held a 1-0 lead through six innings, thanks to a solo home run by Sara Faber to leadoff in the first inning. The Lions sophomore did it again in the top of the seventh, this time connecting for a two-run homer to give the Lions a 3-0 lead. Unfortunately, the Cadets hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the frame to force extra innings.

Yet another home run was the final blow. In the bottom of the ninth a walk off two run homer gave the Cadets the win.

Faber finished with two homers and three RBIs. Julia Merfeld also swung a hot bat, getting three hits in five trips to the plate. Macy Mixdorf went one-for-four with a double and Kaylee Nosbisch went one-for-four.

Rachel Thornton threw a great game, only giving up one hit until the seventh inning. She gave up three hits on the night, struck out four and walked three.

Hampton-Dumont 12, CL 7

The heart of the Lion lineup swung the bat well, but Hampton-Dumont also had a strong offense and posted a 12-7 win over the Lions on Friday, June 22.

