CL boys track off to a good start

The young Clear Lake boys track team got off to a good start this past week at the Umstead Relays in Eagle Grove and the Cowboy Relays in Clarion. At Eagle Grove, the Lions placed fifth out of eight teams and at Clarion they got third out of the six teams in their class.

“We will keep working on lineup changes and tweaks and we really feel kids are stepping up and performing. We want to just keep getting better as we progress through the schedule,” said Coach A.J. Feuerbach.

Eagle Grove

The Lions opened the season with a fifth place finish at the Umstead Relays in Eagle Grove Monday, April 4. Parker Crispin earned the Lions’ only win, taking the 110 hurdles in 15.67.

Algona edged Humboldt for the meet title 129 to 120. Forest City was third with 102 and Webster City was fourth with 100 points. Clear Lake led the second half of the field with 50 points, followed by Clarion-Goldfield-Dows with 43, GHV with 37 and Hampton-Dumont with eight points.

Crispin was also a member of the Lions’ 4x200 relay which finished second in 1:38.43. Other team members were Speed Toyne, Luke Eggers, Will Kirschbaum and Nick Danielson.

Zach Lester also earned a runner-up finish in the high jump, clearing 5’8”.

The Lions 800 Sprint Medley relay and Distance Medley relay were both third. Crispin, Kirschbaum, Nick Eggers and Karter Anderson ran the Sprint Medley in 1:43.42. Toyne, Nick Eggers, Anderson and Lester posted a time of 3:57.28 in the Distance Medley.

The Lions finished fourth in the 4x100 with Luke Eggers, Kirschbaum, Crispin and Danielson in 48.03.

The 4x400 with Nick Eggers, Toyne, Anderson and Lester was fifth in 3:47.87. Also placing fifth was the 4x100 shuttle hurdle in 1:08.11 with Mitchell Raber, Joey Monson, Lester and Crispin.

Danielson was fifth in the 100 in 11.95 and sixth in the 200 in 24.61.

Distance runner Ike Branstad placed sixth in the 1600. He was clocked in 5:08.72.

Cowboy Relays

The Lions were third at the Cowboy Relays in Clarion Friday, April 7. Iowa Falls-Alden paced the six teams in Class A with 178 points. Forest City was second with 160 and Clear Lake had 115 points. Clarion-Goldfield scored 76 points, Hampton-Dumont had 29 and GHV finished with 24.

The Lions had standout performances in distance, sprints and field events.

Parker Crispin remained undefeated in the 100 hurdles, winning in 15.87. The Lions also won the Distance Medley in 3:55.14 with Speed Toyne, Nick Eggers, Karter Anderson and Zach Lester.

In the distance events, Ike Branstad and Grant Dieken placed second and third respectively in the 1600 in 5:09.40 and 5:17.82. Branstad was also third in the 800 in 2:15.33, while Dieken finished third in the 3200 in 11:17.96.

Lester was second in the 400 meter hurdles, just breaking the one-minute mark with a time of 59.96. Luke Eggers also earned an individual placement in the 200, placing sixth n 25.14.

In field events, Lester was third

