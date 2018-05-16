CL boys to send two events

The Clear Lake boys track team has qualified two events for the State Meet in Des Moines this week.

Senior Zach Lester will compete in the high jump and the Distance Medley team of Speed Toyne, Luke Eggers, Justin Wright and Lester will run. Lester finished in fourth place in the high jump by clearing 6’2”, while the Distance Medley was second with a time of 3:46.55.

“We are excited to get two events to the state meet. We had an extremely tough district meet at Nevada,” said Clear Lake Coach AJ Feuerbach. “We were excited that our kids finished with 15 personal records to end the season. We improved all year and that is all you can ask for as coaches.”

Feuerbach expressed his thanks to seniors Zach Lester, Speed Toyne, Karter Anderson, Luke Eggers, Ike Branstad, Sean Wendel, Max McKenna, and Dalton Menenga.

“They were an awesome group to coach and they have set great examples for the underclassmen to show them how hard work does pay off with improvement. It was also great to have my assistant coach Troy Tysdahl back this season. Knox is home and doing great this spring.”

Other place winners

•100: Nick Danielson, 5th, 11.68

•800: Wright, 3rd, 2:06.38

•110 hurdles: Drew Enke, 4th, 16.12

•4x100: Austin Warnke, Zane Anderson, Eggers, Danielson, 7th, 46.77

•4x200: Warnke, Karter Anderson, Eggers, Danielson, 5th, 1:35.50

•4x400: Wright, Toyne, K. Anderson, Lester, 5th, 3:37.87

•4x800: Carson Odor, Jordan Bergman, Anthony Aragon, Bryce McClurg, 7th, 10:19.55

•Sprint medley: Toyne, K. Anderson, Danielson, Lester, 8th, 1:39.15

•Shuttle hurdle: Mitchell Raber, Jaylen DeVries, PJ Feuerbach, Drew Enke, 6th, 1:07.77

•Discus: Cameron Levenhagen, 4th, 134’ 08”