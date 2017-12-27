CL boys tied for first place in NCC

(Above) Clear Lake’s Tate Storbeck makes his way to the basket while a Mason City defender applies some heavy defense. Storbeck ended with 11-points. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

A win over Iowa Falls-Alden helped the Clear Lake boys basketball team head into the holiday break tied for first place in the North Central Conference. The week also included a non-conference game with Class 4A neighbor Mason City. The Lions are now 5-3 overall and 4-1 in the NCC.

Mason City 70, CL 63

The Lions may look back on their Monday game against Mason City as the one that got away.

Clear Lake fought to a 12-12 tie by the end of the first quarter and despite falling behind again they cut the margin to two by half, 29-27.

“It is always a tough match-up playing a 4A school with 4A athletes and depth despite what their record may or may not be. I thought we came out ready to play and were up for the challenge,” said Coach Jeremey Ainley. “We were down a couple times big in the first half and could have caved in, but fought back.”

In the third quarter the Lions actually took the lead and looked poised for the upset. However, too many fouls and second chance points in the fourth quarter didn’t allow a chance for the win.

Zach Lester led the Lions with 36 points and six rebounds. Jared Penning had a good game with eight points.

Drew Enke was the leader on the boards with seven rebounds to go along with his six points. Nick Danielson had five points, Tate Storbeck and Sean Wendel finished with three apiece, and Alex Snelling scored two-points.

“Overall, we had some chances tonight, we just had way too many turnovers and needed to not foul as much to give ourselves a chance,” added Coach Ainley. “I was proud of our effort, just not our execution.”

CL 69, Iowa Falls-Alden 56

The Lions looked a bit sluggish after their Monday night defeat, but adjustments at halftime paid off and the Lions notched a win over Iowa Falls-Alden, 69-56 Tuesday, Dec. 19.

“After playing the night before I thought we could be a little rusty and we were. We did not have a great start to the game and allowed way to many easy baskets and missed too many easy looks in the first quarter,” said Coach Ainley.

The Lions were down, 16-10, when the first quarter buzzer sounded.

“The second quarter we did not fair a whole lot better; we were still very sluggish with our press and gave way too many offensive rebounds and easy baskets to Iowa Falls,” said Ainley.

At halftime the score was 31-25.

Second half adjustments and improvement guarding the Cadets held the home to 25 second half points.

Zach Lester came on strong the second half and led his team to victory with 39 points, five rebounds and six steals. Tate Storbeck had a career high with 11 points and made some timely shots. Jared Penning also had a great game offensively and defensively. The big man had five points, there defensive rebounds and a blocked shot.

Drew Enke again led the team on the boards with eight rebounds. He scored four points, followed by Nick Danielson and Sam Pedelty with three apiece. Pedelty also recorded two steals in the game. Alex Snelling and Sean Wendel each scored two points.

“Overall I was pleased, as it is always tough to win on the road in the league and going into Christmas tied for first in the league is a good measuring stick for us,” said Coach Ainley.

The Lions will resume action Friday, Jan. 5, at Webster City. Their next home game is Monday, Jan. 8, against New Hampton.