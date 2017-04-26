CL boys tennis team moves record to 5-2

The Clear Lake boys tennis team sandwiched two wins around a loss last week, putting their record at 5-2.

The Lions began the week at Webster City and stung the Lynx 9-0 on Monday, April 17. That match was followed by a trip to Boone, where the undefeated Toreadors won 7-2.

“Boone is undefeated (7-0) on the year. They have won 27 straight regular season matches,” explained Coach Rich Peters. “We had three matches that were very close that we were unable to win.”

The Lions got back in the win column hosting Decorah on Friday, April 21.

“This was a good team win,” said Coach Peters. “The guys played well tonight in singles and doubles. Decorah is a solid program.”

CL 9, Webster City 0

Singles

Jacob Peterson (CL) over Brandon Peck 6-2 6-1

Mac Adams (CL) over Steffen Chambers 6-0 6-0

Hunter Gerhardt (CL) over Kolton Gemmel 4-6, 6-1, 10-6

Aaron Blum (CL) over Alex Hooker 6-1, 6-2

Drew Enke (CL) over Tyler Geop[fert 6-1 6-1

Carter Olk (CL) over Jonathan Dixon 6-4, 6-1

Doubles

Peterson/Adams over Gemmel/Chambers 6-3 6-4

Gerhardt/Blum over Peck/Hooker 7-6, 6-3

Enke/Noah Mason over Geopfert/ Bergeson 6-0 6-2

JV Results

Noah Mason/Duke Olthoff won 6-1

Erik McHenry/Jackson Loge won 6-2

Noah Copney/Gage Bendickson won 6-1

Garrett Gannon/Andrew Kallenbach lost 5-6

Boone 7, CL 2

Singles

Jacob Peterson (CL) over Andrew Troe 6-4, 1-6, 12-10