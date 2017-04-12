CL boys tennis open with back-to-back meets

(Above) Clear Lake’s Jacob Peterson returns a serve during a recent match.

Two days - two very different results.

The Clear Lake boys tennis team started the season with back-to-back meetings April 6 and 7. On Thursday the Lions hosted Iowa Falls-Alden and won, 9-0. The following day they were at Mason City and fell by the same score.

CL 9, IF-A 0

Singles

Jacob Peterson (CL) over Alex England 6-0, 6-3

Mac Adams (CL) over Owen Kinnetz 6-0, 6-4

Hunter Gerhardt (CL) over Alex Geitz 6-2, 6-2

Aaron Blum (CL) over JT Marshall 6-0, 6-1

Drew Enke (CL) over Shawn Wesselmann 6-2, 6-0

Carter Olk (CL) over Trey Chaplin 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Peterson/Adams (CL) over England/Kinnetz 6-0, 6-0

Gerhardt/Blum (CL) over Geitz/Marshall 6-1, 6-0

Enke/Olk (CL) over Wesselmann/Chaplin 6-1, 6-2

Junior Varsity

Noah Mason/Duke Olthoff won 4-0

Erik McHenry/Jackson Loge won 4-0

Noah Copney/Gage Bendickson won 4-0

Garrett Gannon/Andrew Kallenbach won 4-0

MC 9, CL 0

Singles

Josh Vandenberg over Jacob Peterson (CL) 6-4, 6-0

Brian Vandenberg over Mac Adams (CL) 6-0, 6-1

Nicholas Matthew over Hunter Gerhardt (CL) 6-1, 6-1

Josh Hansen over Aaron Blum (CL) 6-3, 6-1

Nathan Matthews over Drew Enke (CL) 6-0, 6-0

Zach Stephenson over Carter Olk (CL) 6-2, 6-4

Doubles

J. Vandenberg/Matthews over Peterson/Adams (CL) 6-2, 6-4

B. Vandenberg/Hansen over Gerhardt/Blum (CL) 6-0, 6-0

Andrew Zehr/Brain Yarahmadi over Enke/Olk (CL) 7-6, 6-1

Junior Varsity

Noah Mason/ Erik McHenry won 6-2, 6-2

Noah Mason/Duke Olthoff lost 6-3

Duke Olthoff/Jackson Loge won 6-3

Erik McHenry/Jackson Loge won 6-3

Noah Copney/Gage Bendickson won 6-2

Garrett Gannon/Andrew Kallenbach lost 6-0, 6-1

Noah Copney/Garret Gannon lost 6-2, 6-1

Gage Bendickson/Andrew Kallenbach lost 6-0