CL boys tennis open with back-to-back meets

(Above) Clear Lake’s Jacob Peterson returns a serve during a recent match.
Two days - two very different results.
The Clear Lake boys tennis team started the season with back-to-back meetings April 6 and 7. On Thursday the Lions hosted Iowa Falls-Alden and won, 9-0. The following day they were at Mason City and fell by the same score.
CL 9, IF-A 0
Singles
Jacob Peterson (CL) over Alex England 6-0, 6-3
Mac Adams (CL) over Owen Kinnetz 6-0, 6-4
Hunter Gerhardt (CL) over Alex Geitz 6-2, 6-2
Aaron Blum (CL) over JT Marshall 6-0, 6-1
Drew Enke (CL) over Shawn Wesselmann 6-2, 6-0
Carter Olk (CL) over Trey Chaplin 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Peterson/Adams (CL) over England/Kinnetz 6-0, 6-0
Gerhardt/Blum (CL) over Geitz/Marshall 6-1, 6-0
Enke/Olk (CL) over Wesselmann/Chaplin 6-1, 6-2
Junior Varsity
Noah Mason/Duke Olthoff won 4-0
Erik McHenry/Jackson Loge won 4-0
Noah Copney/Gage Bendickson won 4-0
Garrett Gannon/Andrew Kallenbach won 4-0
MC 9, CL 0
Singles
Josh Vandenberg over Jacob Peterson (CL) 6-4, 6-0
Brian Vandenberg over Mac Adams (CL) 6-0, 6-1
Nicholas Matthew over Hunter Gerhardt (CL) 6-1, 6-1
Josh Hansen over Aaron Blum (CL) 6-3, 6-1
Nathan Matthews over Drew Enke (CL) 6-0, 6-0
Zach Stephenson over Carter Olk (CL) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles
J. Vandenberg/Matthews over Peterson/Adams (CL) 6-2, 6-4
B. Vandenberg/Hansen over Gerhardt/Blum (CL) 6-0, 6-0
Andrew Zehr/Brain Yarahmadi over Enke/Olk (CL) 7-6, 6-1
Junior Varsity
Noah Mason/ Erik McHenry won 6-2, 6-2
Noah Mason/Duke Olthoff lost 6-3
Duke Olthoff/Jackson Loge won 6-3
Erik McHenry/Jackson Loge won 6-3
Noah Copney/Gage Bendickson won 6-2
Garrett Gannon/Andrew Kallenbach lost 6-0, 6-1
Noah Copney/Garret Gannon lost 6-2, 6-1
Gage Bendickson/Andrew Kallenbach lost 6-0