CL boys place third; girls finish fifth at Newman Invite

(Above) Clear Lake’s Jacob Wessels leads a pack of runners during Tuesday night’s meet. Wessels placed 54th with a time of 20:04.

The Clear Lake boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Newman Invitational Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Lion boys finished third in the 14-team field, while the girls were fifth.

“I am extremely proud of both the boys and girls efforts. Two varsity girls, one varsity boy and one junior varsity boy had all-time best performances,” said Coach Nick DiMarco. “We are so far ahead of last year’s times that the remaining season should be very exciting.”

Varsity boys

In the boys varsity race, Sam Pedelty and Ike Branstad were each in the top 10. Pedelty led the way, placing sixth in a time of 17:18. Branstad was nine in a personal best time of 17:26. Eric Faught was next, placing 11th in the field of 100 runners with a time of 17:41.

“Sam, Ike and Eric all fought their way towards the front of the pack the final mile of the race and all three held off would-be competitors to secure their spots in the top 11,” said Coach DiMarco.

Grant Dieken and Jacob Peterson rounded out the scoring, placing 30th and 39th respectively in 18:53 and 19:23. Also competing in the varsity race was Jacob Pedelty, 51st in 19:57, and Jake Wessels, 54th in 20:04.

Varsity girls

The Clear Lake girls were paced by Gretchen Jones, who was 12th in the field of 106 runners in a time of 21:30. Katelyn Moore and Alena Gabrielson crossed the finish line in 22nd and 23rd place respectively. They were clocked in

